Dogecoin’s Rival, Shiba Inu to launch ‘Shibarium’ as Big Eyes’ 200% launch bonus set to climax

By EWN • 01 February 2023 • 11:30

The cryptocurrency market has been on the upward trajectory since 2023, with news that more countries might adopt digital currency as legal tender. The surge in prices of currencies may not be unconnected to an experts’ projection that 2023 might just be the year where crypto investors will smile more to the bank, as various countries reportedly prepare to enact legislations that will allow citizens to use cryptocurrency as a means of legal tender.

It can be recalled that El Salvador became the first nation in the world to accept digital currency, after declaring Bitcoin as legal tender in 2021. BTC was also made legal tender in the Central African Republic (CAR), toeing the steps of El Salvador. Experts believe that this will further boost investment in digital currency as it sets to become even more popular.

Shiba Inu: Expanding Ecosystem With “Shibarium”

As the amount of investments in cryptocurrency prepares to surge, Shiba Inu is developing an Ethereum layer-2 protocol with a similar design to Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism. The Shibarium protocol will enable users to establish unique cryptocurrency projects and tokens that are largely based on and driven by Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Once it becomes live, the developer predicts that a number of projects will be launched on Shibarium.The Shibarium team has not yet provided a specific launch date for the layer-2 network, but they have stated that the beta will be available soon.

Dogecoin: Possible proponent of Twitter’s payment plan

According to reports, Elon Musk has made public disclosures about his ambitions to introduce peer-to-peer transactions using debit cards and bank accounts on the network. According to the article, these functions are a part of a “master plan” to create the “everything app.”

Twitter would go beyond its existing features, similar to other social networks where users may message their contacts, purchase, and make payments. The role of cryptocurrencies in this situation may be significant.

Elon Musk is a huge supporter of Dogecoin, so any efforts to integrate payments on Twitter inevitably involve the parody coin. At least, this is how recent events are seen by the market.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido