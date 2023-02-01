Each year Mallorca celebrates the onset of Lent with street parties and parades

This year the first day of the Carnival will be held on Saturday, February 18, and is for children, it is called Sa Rueta. The second day of the event takes place on Sunday, February 19 and is for adults, and is named Sa Rua.

This Mallorcan Carnival may remind you of a small version of the Rio de Janeiro Carnival, as it includes people from competing teams and special performances with dancing and singing. The costumes and floats vary in colour and story but are worth checking out. The most creative teams are awarded prizes at the end.

The island celebrates the carnival with street parties, live music, food and drink and, of course, the colourful fancy dress parades.

In Palma, both processions will march down La Rambla, Calle de La Riera, Calle de la Unio, Placa del Rei Joan Carles I and Avenida de Jaume III.