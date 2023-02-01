Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announces new minimum wage in Spain Close
Trending:

Each year Mallorca celebrates the onset of Lent with street parties and parades

By Anna Ellis • 01 February 2023 • 15:38

Each year Mallorca celebrates the onset of Lent with street parties and parades. Image: Palma City Council / Tourism.

Most towns will be having their own carnival over the weekend, with the largest parties to be found in Palma.

This year the first day of the Carnival will be held on Saturday, February 18, and is for children, it is called Sa Rueta. The second day of the event takes place on Sunday, February 19 and is for adults, and is named Sa Rua.

This Mallorcan Carnival may remind you of a small version of the Rio de Janeiro Carnival, as it includes people from competing teams and special performances with dancing and singing. The costumes and floats vary in colour and story but are worth checking out. The most creative teams are awarded prizes at the end.

The island celebrates the carnival with street parties, live music, food and drink and, of course, the colourful fancy dress parades.

In Palma, both processions will march down La Rambla, Calle de La Riera, Calle de la Unio, Placa del Rei Joan Carles I and Avenida de Jaume III.

 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading