Environmental excellence in Calvia with six local sustainability projects recognised in awards ceremony

By Betty Henderson • 01 February 2023 • 14:17

Protemar Adventure Association picked up the first prize at Calvia Environmetnal Awards thanks to its community clean-up sessions. Photo credit: Ajuntament de Calvia

CALVIA’S second Environmental Awards ceremony has been hailed as a huge success by all involved. The ceremony, which was held on Friday, January 27, recognised local residents’ action to fight climate change and improve their environment.

The event was held last Friday to coincide with World Environmental Education Day and was attended by some of the biggest environmentalists in the region. Cash prizes awarded over the course of the evening totalled an enormous €15,000 and were divided into six prize awards.

The first prize on the night went to the Protemar Adventure Association who won €4,000 for their regular environmental clean-up sessions. Volunteers from the group were recognised for their mammoth efforts last year which saw them collect more than six tons of waste.

Easement, a local organisation that works to educate people on environmental consciousness picked up the second prize of a whopping €3000. The third prize was divided into four sums of €2000. The money was awarded to the best restoration project (Mar de Fondo), best climate change study (SEO-Virot Balears), best educational project (Calvia Farmers’ Association), and best recycling project (Save the Med).