Explainer: How to register with your local town hall in Spain

By Laura Kemp • 01 February 2023 • 10:16

Officially, everyone who lives in Spain for over 180 days per year is required by law to register on the “padron”, which is the official list of all those residing in a certain municipality. The “empadronamiento”, also called the “padron municipal de habitantes”, is a municipal register or census record, similar to an electoral roll.

But how do you register with your local town hall, also referred to as the “ayuntamiento”, when you move to Spain?

If you spend more than 180 days of the year in Spain and have Spanish residency, by law you must register on the padron list. The town hall holds this list, and it is a way for them to know how many people live within their area of jurisdiction.

The information provided during “empadronarse” (the act of registering) is confidential and subject to data protection laws.

Luckily, despite the bureaucracy required for other official procedures in Spain, registering on the empadronamiento is pretty painless! So, let’s get into the process.

How do I register with my town hall?

You usually won’t need to make an official appointment, just go to your town hall and ask to “empadronarse”.

Fill out the form with your name, place of birth, parents’ names, your age, address, and marital status, then hand in the form along with a copy of your passport (the original must also be presented).

You may also need a copy of a utility bill in your own name, either gas, electricity or water (a telephone bill is not usually acceptable). If you do not have utility bills in your own name for whatever reason, you will need to be accompanied by the owner of the dwelling and they will need to provide this. An internet bill may be accepted in your own name.

What documents will I need when I register at my town hall?

You will need to bring the following documents with you:

Original passport and photocopy, NIE number or registration certificate from the national police (“policia nacional”) foreigners office, plus a photocopy.

Proof of ownership of property – either your title deeds or a rates receipt in your name, plus a photocopy.

If you do not own a property and are renting, your rental contract in Spanish and a photocopy will suffice.

If you do not own a property and you are not renting, you will need to be accompanied by the owner of the dwelling in order for them to sign the registration form, authorising you to register at their property.

All family members over the age of 18 have to sign the registration form.

What benefits do I get from registering with my town hall?

The more people who are registered in the area the more funding is given, which means better public services. This is because Spain’s central government will allocate money to its various autonomous communities depending upon how many people are listed on the padron. If you are not listed, then that’s slightly fewer funds for health centres, police officers, street cleaners, etc.

Being registered on the padron also means eligibility for access to certain income-related benefits and other aspects of social care available at town halls, including discounted courses (such as learning Spanish) and culture/leisure activities.

It gives you the option to vote, giving you the chance to have your voice heard on various topics that affect your day-to-day living in Spain.

You will also need to be on the padron to access the following services:

Enrolling your children in local schools.

Getting married.

Applying for a local health card (el carnet para la asistencia sanitaria).

Applying for certain visas.

Applying for residency by way of a general amnesty.

