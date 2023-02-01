Explainer: How to register with your local town hall in Spain

By Laura Kemp • 01 February 2023 • 10:16
If you spend more than 180 days of the year in Spain and have Spanish residency, by law you must register on the padron list. The town hall holds this list, and it is a way for them to know how many people live within their area of jurisdiction.
The information provided during “empadronarse” (the act of registering) is confidential and subject to data protection laws.
Luckily, despite the bureaucracy required for other official procedures in Spain, registering on the empadronamiento is pretty painless! So, let’s get into the process.
You usually won’t need to make an official appointment, just go to your town hall and ask to “empadronarse”.
Fill out the form with your name, place of birth, parents’ names, your age, address, and marital status, then hand in the form along with a copy of your passport (the original must also be presented).
You may also need a copy of a utility bill in your own name, either gas, electricity or water (a telephone bill is not usually acceptable). If you do not have utility bills in your own name for whatever reason, you will need to be accompanied by the owner of the dwelling and they will need to provide this. An internet bill may be accepted in your own name.
You will need to bring the following documents with you:
The more people who are registered in the area the more funding is given, which means better public services. This is because Spain’s central government will allocate money to its various autonomous communities depending upon how many people are listed on the padron. If you are not listed, then that’s slightly fewer funds for health centres, police officers, street cleaners, etc.
Being registered on the padron also means eligibility for access to certain income-related benefits and other aspects of social care available at town halls, including discounted courses (such as learning Spanish) and culture/leisure activities.
It gives you the option to vote, giving you the chance to have your voice heard on various topics that affect your day-to-day living in Spain.
You will also need to be on the padron to access the following services:
