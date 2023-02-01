Explainer: Opening a bank account in Spain and the documents you need

By Laura Kemp • 01 February 2023 • 11:17
Image - kitzcorner/shutterstock
Although there is a lot of conflicting information on websites and various expats in Spain groups, and many people who have had bad experiences with different banking entities, opening a bank account in Spain shouldn’t be a difficult process. But if you need some guidance, keep reading to find out all of the information you need to know before you make an appointment.
First things first, what documents do you need to open a bank account here? Like much of the details in this guide, the requirements to open a bank account in Spain will vary slightly per bank.
With many traditional bank accounts, you might need to show proof of some or all of the following:
The above list are the required documents for a resident account. If you’re opening a non-resident account, you’ll likely have to prove that you’re not a resident with documents from your actual country of residence, such as a passport.
There are two types of bank accounts in Spain: a resident account and a non-resident account. If you are planning to get your residency here, or you already have residency status, you’ll be applying for a resident account. You will need this for bills, day-to-day spending, to rent an apartment etc.
If you are buying property in Spain as an investment but don’t plant on getting your resident, you may be best to apply for a non-resident account since you won’t be living here most of the time.
The main types of bank accounts are:
Bank accounts in Spain tend to have specific purposes, and some people have more than one account for their various requirements. The account you need will depend on your circumstances and what your bank of choice is offering. We highly recommend you make sure you have a cuenta bancaria for basic day-to-day needs.
Spain has a lot of banking entities, so it pays to do your research. There are also an increasing number of online banks which have many benefits. The type of account you choose depends on your circumstances but these are some things you might want to consider:
The major bank accounts in Spain are:
Now that you know the types of accounts available in Spain, here’s how you get your account set up:
Accounts are typically opened almost immediately (within 1–5 days) with documentation and credit cards dispatched within two weeks. Again, it helps if you are already in the country so you can receive the card and account details in the post!
Online bank accounts are usually only available for residents, however, there are some that allow you to open an account without needing to be a resident. If you have a bank account already and want to go mobile, all you need to do is download the mobile banking app which is available from the bank’s website.
Opening up a mobile-only account usually only takes a few minutes and can usually be done from your smartphone. You will need to provide an address, an email address and a mobile phone number to link to your account.
The cost of bank accounts in Spain can vary considerably and, on average, bank fees are higher on average here compared to other European countries. Costs can also include regular maintenance fees, charges for using your card or withdrawing money, and possibly a fee to actually open the account.
Discounts are sometimes given to the elderly and young people.
Types of bank account fees in Spain:
With a standard bank account, you might find yourself facing the following fees:
It’s definitely worth shopping around and asking trusted friends for advice on which bank account is best for you and to find a competitive offer, as not all banks will charge these fees. Be sure to read all of the documents you receive with your account to avoid any charges for going overdrawn, withdrawing money etc.
We have looked at opening your account, but what about if you want to close it?
It’s worth finding out how easy this will be and if it will incur any fees for you. It’s actually surprisingly complicated to close an account in Spain with traditional banks and often involves paperwork. There may be fees to pay, depending on the bank.
