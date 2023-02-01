First ever Indian drive-through opens in Bolton, UK

By Imran Khan • 01 February 2023 • 11:54

Indian street food chain Chaiiwala opens the first Indian drive-through restaurant in the UK

An Indian Street food chain known as Chaiiwala has opened its first drive-through restaurant in Bolton UK.

Started by a Midlands-based business that originally started in Delhi around 1927, and then started serving Indian inspires teas, street food, and soft drinks six years ago in the UK.

Ever since then, the restaurant has launched more than 70 outlets across the country, with the first drive-through opened in Bolton on Manchester road.

In addition to the drive-through, the chain also has outlets on Deane Road in Bolton, as well as other restaurants in Cheetham Hill, Old Trafford, Levenshulme, Oldham, and Rochdale.

Traditionally the term Chaiwala refers to a tea seller in India, which is an integral part of the Indian culture.

“This is extremely exciting news for Bolton and the UK in general as this is the first time the Chaiiwala brand has been created as a drive-thru concept”, said Chaiiwala co-founder Sohail Ali, as cited by Manchester Evening News.

He added, “This is a totally new experience for our valued customers and the first time they can experience our Indian street food in a drive-thru setting. This is the first time we have offered this concept and are delighted with the results.”

“Using this blueprint we are now actively searching for new drive-thru locations across the UK which will replicate the Bolton store model. We have built the Chaiiwala brand on a mixture of providing original Indian street food with the best customer service, with the aim of providing a unique experience.”

Ali also said that people visiting the restaurant can expect a ‘true to its roots’ experience, with menus including everything from all-day breakfast, Indian street food, and desserts as well as hot and cold beverages.

Some of the most popular options on their menu include, weet Bombay Toast, Aloo Paratha, and Bun Omelette.

The options on the street food menu include the chili chip butty, butter chicken wraps, and Mumbai Mac ‘N’ Cheese.

