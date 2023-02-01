Gastronomic Spain catalogue features sobrasada from Mallorca

Every corner of this territory has dishes or foods of great attraction, such as sobrasada de Mallorca.

This typical sausage from the Balearic Islands is made with pork, bacon, paprika, salt and different natural spices. It is one of the most renowned gastronomic products on the island, distinguished by its intense red colour, smooth texture and smoky flavour.

Nowadays, there is a wide variety of sobrasadas de Mallorca on the market, but the authentic version of this product is characterised by the fact that it is made without any colouring agents. The main ingredient in the production of this Spanish product is pork, mainly pork jowls and loin. It also makes use of fatty meats, which is what gives it its juiciness.

Sobrasada de Mallorca usually consists of 65 per cent lean meat and 35 per cent fat from the Mallorcan black pig breed, one of the most common in Mallorca.