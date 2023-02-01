Outrage as Hellmann’s mayonnaise to be discontinued “until further notice”

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announces new minimum wage in Spain Close
By Matthew Roscoe • 01 February 2023 • 16:54

Outrage as Hellmann's mayonnaise set to be discontinued. Image: Kelly Tippett/Shutterstock.com

FANS of Hellmann’s mayonnaise are outraged after it was revealed the household condiment was to be discontinued “until further notice.”

Thankfully, Hellmann’s mayonnaise is only being discontinued in one country (at the moment) although fans of the egg-based dressing in that country were outraged by the news.

The iconic brand announced that the condiment would be discontinued in South Africa.

Taking to social media, Hellmann’s blamed high inflationary import costs as the reason for the decision.

“It’s hard to say goodbye to delicious Hellmann’s Mayonnaise. But, due to high inflationary import costs, we will regretfully be discontinuing Hellmann’s in South Africa until further notice. A big thanks to our loyal fans for all the mayo love over the years (heart emoji),” it said.

Commenting on the news, one user wrote: “I am so heartbroken. And now I have to start auditioning for new ones.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “Now it’s the actual mayonnaise that’s leaving the country. That’s crazy.”

While another questioned the company’s decision, writing: “Just don’t understand why it has to be imported and can’t be produced locally under licence. A dismal decision.”

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

