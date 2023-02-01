Outrage as Hellmann’s mayonnaise to be discontinued “until further notice”

By Matthew Roscoe • 01 February 2023 • 16:54

Outrage as Hellmann's mayonnaise set to be discontinued. Image: Kelly Tippett/Shutterstock.com

FANS of Hellmann’s mayonnaise are outraged after it was revealed the household condiment was to be discontinued “until further notice.”

Thankfully, Hellmann’s mayonnaise is only being discontinued in one country (at the moment) although fans of the egg-based dressing in that country were outraged by the news.

The iconic brand announced that the condiment would be discontinued in South Africa.

Taking to social media, Hellmann’s blamed high inflationary import costs as the reason for the decision.

“It’s hard to say goodbye to delicious Hellmann’s Mayonnaise. But, due to high inflationary import costs, we will regretfully be discontinuing Hellmann’s in South Africa until further notice. A big thanks to our loyal fans for all the mayo love over the years (heart emoji),” it said.

Commenting on the news, one user wrote: “I am so heartbroken. And now I have to start auditioning for new ones.”