Improvements to barbecues in Pinar de los Manantiales (Torremolinos) now complete

With an investment of more than €48,000, this work has improved the existing facilities in the area instead of destroying them and installing new equipment.

Grills have been removed in order to enlarge the interpersonal spaces, going from eight to four grills, the walls of the modules and batteries have been covered and grills have been made and fitted on an element that allows them to be tilted upwards instead of being fixed.

Worktops have been made and a general information sign and several signs have been put up with the rules of use.

The Pinar de los Manantiales is under considerable human pressure, especially at weekends and during holiday periods, as it is a recreational area which has, among other facilities, areas for eating with fountains, barbecues and tables.

Now, after the work that has been carried out the barbecues are in perfect condition ready to be used in the months when it is allowed, from October 16 until May 31.