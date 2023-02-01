Investing in a garage to rent out brings good financial rewards

By Linda Hall • 01 February 2023 • 18:36

GARAGE SPACE: Enticing option for modest investors Photo credit: Pixabay/Blickpexel

BUYING a garage space with a view to renting it out could be an enticing option for modest investors.

Acquiring one ranges from a hefty €20,256 in the Basque Region in the north of Spain to €7,170 in Murcia, according to the online property portal, Fotocasa.

On average, this will bring a return of 7.5 per cent nationwide, while another real estate website, Idealista, put it at 7.1 per cent.

Fotocasa’s Maria Matas also pointed out that both garage and house or apartment rentals were at present more profitable than any other financial product.

