John Travolta on hand to see last Boeing 747 delivered

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 01 February 2023 • 18:33

Boeing 747 - Image Tea and Biscuit Photos / Shutterstock.com

55 years after the first Boeing 747 rolled off the production line the last plane was delivered bringing to an end an era in international travel.

Boeing assembled a gathering of representatives from across the world to watch the last plane being delivered according to news site RND on Wednesday, February 1.

Among the guests were senior airline officials, Seattle celebrities and John Travolta who regularly flew a 747.

Known as the “Queen of the skies” the last plane went to cargo company Atlas Air, with many airlines using the 747 for freight. Although the plane could carry almost 500 passengers it had long fallen out of favour with airlines offering a passenger service.

NASA and the US government continue to use 747s for the transport of the space shuttle and the US President.

The first commercial service to use the 747, Pan Am, did so in 1970 since when it had helped to expand the world´s travel horizons.

The 68.5 metres long aircraft began losing out some 15 years ago with both Boeing and its main competitor Airbus launching more profitable planes that used less fuel. In the end, some 1.574 747s were built and put into service.

Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr honoured the craft by flying one way to Seattle first class with a Lufthansa 747 from Frankfurt to San Francisco. He said: “We just love the plane” adding that although it was the end of an era Lufthansa will continue to use the Boeing 747 for many years to come.

