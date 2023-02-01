LEGENDARY rock band heading to UK and Spain as final tour dates announced

By Matthew Roscoe • 01 February 2023 • 16:27

LEGENDARY rock band KISS will be heading to the UK and Spain as the US rockers announced their final tour dates.

The legendary rock band, who have been entertaining fans for more than 50 years, are set to visit the UK and Spain as part of their “End Of The Road” tour.

The iconic and influential American band KISS, one of the greatest rock bands of all time, will bid farewell to the stage with a single date in Spain at Rock Imperium Festival 2023 in the city of Cartagena.

And KISS’s longtime manager Doc McGhee has said the tour, which began in 2019, will definitely end this year after it was halted due to Covid-19.

Blabbermouth.net transcribed a recent interview from McGhee, who told Podcast Rock City: “One thing about KISS, we’ve always been that band that went to places where most bands didn’t go.

“So we play everybody’s town… You name it, we’ve played there. So we always go where the people are anyways.

“The reason why we’re continuing doing this last [run] is because obviously the pandemic has stopped us from finishing. And the fact that people just wanted to see us. But we had to end it at some time, which will be this year.”

McGhee was then asked whether the band would continue without co-founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.

“There’s a lot of talk about everything,” he said.

“And nobody knows what’s gonna happen in the future. So what we’ve kind of put in our minds is let’s go through this like this is the end of KISS as we know it.”

He added: “And whatever comes our way, with technology and everything else, we’ll look at it. Will be Gene and Paul out there in makeup. No. I can tell you that. They’re hanging their hats up after the [final] show, which is gonna be very, very difficult and very emotional for them after 50 years of doing this. And they love it.”

“A lot of my bands — most of my bands — [say], ‘I hate this. I don’t wanna be out there anymore. I don’t wanna do this. This is bullsh*t.’ That’s not [Paul and Gene],” Doc continued.

“They love it. They thrive on it. We have a great time on the road, or an extremely good time on the road. So, it’s, like, ‘Why are we ending this?’ And we’re ending this because this is the time to end it. This is it, 50 years of KISS.

“And let them move on to their next phase of whatever they wanna do, whether it’s Gene in business or having a country named after him, the Gene Simmons World; we don’t know, however that works. And Paul’s got a family. He’s got three kids — he actually has four kids, but he’s got three kids in the house.”

“For us, we’re just kind of open,” McGhee explained.

“People are throwing ideas around to us, and then we’ll look at it. But, really, it has to be amazing. We don’t fall for gimmicks, as much as some people would think we’re a gimmick. But we don’t fall for ’em. We didn’t do NFTs, we didn’t do all that stuff, because we didn’t believe in it. We didn’t believe that people were gonna get anything out of it. And it wasn’t gonna be long-lasting.

“I like to think years and years ahead; I don’t like to think days ahead. So with that, we’re gonna go and finish this up and see what happens in the realm of the metaverse and the world of that type of things that can come back and people can experience things in different ways for KISS.

“To me, KISS is more like Marvel. There’s all kinds of things that can happen with KISS, and probably will. So it’s a whole new frontier out there starting in ’24.”

