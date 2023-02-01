‘Lioness’ stars Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana are fiercely fabulous in Instagram video shot in Mallorca

By Betty Henderson • 01 February 2023 • 10:54

Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana joke around and embrace in a video shared to both of their Instagram accounts. Photo credit: Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana (via Instagram)

HOLLYWOOD stars Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana took a well-deserved break from filming in Mallorca on Tuesday, January 31. The globally-renowned actresses are on the island to film for the new series, ‘Lioness’ which will debut on Paramount+.

The film stars took to Instagram with a video shot in one of Mallorca’s many ports. In the video, Kidman and Saldana joke about their pronunciation of Mallorca, with Saldana calling Kidman’s attempt “sexy”!

Kidman posted the video on her Instagram page Writing “Game on…with my #lioness”, tagging Zoe Saldana. Fans gushed with admiration for the stars under the post writing comments like “Legend duo!” and “The internet just exploded.”

The series, which Kidman also takes a directorial role in, has brought several huge names from Hollywood to the Balearic island. Fellow star Laysla de Oliveira said goodbye to the island on Monday after three weeks of filming. Legendary actor and co-star Morgan Freeman was also spotted on the island a few weeks ago.

The stars have also been making the most of the island with the cast taking trips to local vineyards, ports, and church in the case of James Jordan.