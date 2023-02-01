By Matthew Roscoe • 01 February 2023 • 11:44

BREAKING: Police appeal for help locating missing girl in Gibraltar. Image: Royal Gibraltar Police/Twitter

THE Royal Gibraltar Police are currently searching for a missing Gibraltarian girl and are appealing for any information on her whereabouts.

Gibraltar’s police force is searching for a 13-year-old Gibraltarian girl, who is still missing 36 hours after she left her local school at lunchtime on Monday, January 30.

Tiahna de la Rosa, 13, failed to return home for the second night in a row, sparking fears in the close-knit community that she may have been harmed.

The Royal Gibraltar Police launched a public appeal on Twitter, asking the public to contact them with any information about the missing child.

“We are asking for the public’s help in finding a young woman who has been reported missing,” police said in a tweet.

“Tiahna de la Rosa, 13, was last seen when she left school yesterday afternoon at lunchtime and has not been seen since, after failing to return home.”

Still Missing… We are appealing for the public’s help to find a young female who has been reported missing. Tiahna de la Rosa, 13, was last seen when she left school yesterday afternoon at lunch and has not been seen since, after failing to return to her home. pic.twitter.com/r9zCuVlKqG — Royal Gibraltar Police (@RGPolice) January 31, 2023

The police tweet added: “If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact the RGP on 200 72500 or online at police.gi/report-online. Please help by sharing this post.”

