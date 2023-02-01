Northern Ireland talks “very constructive” says EU

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 01 February 2023 • 17:00

Northern Ireland border - Image Jonny McCullagh / Shutterstock.com

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called today´s talks on Northern Ireland with the UK very constructive.

Speaking at a press conference today Wednesday, February 1, von der Leyen said that no deal had yet been reached with the end result only known once all the details have been agreed.

She said: “You know the principle: that everything is only negotiated at the very end when you know what the result is and you give a final signature.”

According to France 24 she said a deal had all but been agreed upon after she spoke of the good relationship that she has with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. She added that: “our teams are working together to find solutions” on the issue.

Although technical discussions have gone on for months, the combative approach from the UK and the threat of unilateral action yielded few results. With the third anniversary of the deal signed by Boris Johnson that put a border between the UK and Northern Ireland, all parties are keen to bring an end to differences and to resolve the issues without endangering the Good Friday agreement that brought peace to the region.

Von der Leyen has refused to be drawn on how close to the two parties are to a deal but the recent intervention of more senior staff would suggest that the two parties are close to a deal.

She said: “I cannot give partial elements because you never know until the very end how the package looks like, but as I said, these are very constructive talks.”

The main differences between the two sides is the role of the European Court of Justice in overseeing the deal, and the relaxation of border controls between the UK and Northern Ireland.

If indeed a breakthrough on Northern Ireland is near, it will be a positive sign that relationships strained over BREXIT have begun to improve.

