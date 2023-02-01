Only 48 hours left until the LAUNCHBIGEYES200 Promo Code Runs Out! Can Big Eyes Coin reach the same heights as Cardano and Dogecoin?

By EWN • 01 February 2023 • 11:30

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) launch has been one of the most talked about launches since the start of the crypto market. The platform has hosted one of the most intense and talked about presale events of the last two years, raising $20.65 million at the time of writing. The Big Eyes team is offering the last-ever promo code that will expire on the 3rd of February. That code is LAUNCHBIGEYES200.

So, can this meme token reach the same heights as Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have in the crypto market? The two platforms have undoubtedly impacted the market in several ways, allowing users to earn funds while accessing different sectors of the crypto market. This editorial piece will examine each cryptocurrency to determine whether Big Eyes Coin can surpass the two crypto giants, Cardano and Dogecoin.

Big Eyes Coin Hits $20 Million In Presale

The Big Eyes Coin platform has already garnered a lot of attention for its innovative features and its sustainable approach to the blockchain industry. The platform builds on the Ethereum (ETH) network, allowing it to take advantage of its fast speeds and low carbon footprint.

Big Eyes Coin will implement a charity wallet to make regular contributions to ocean conservation efforts. The marine ecosystem is vital to the survival of human life, and Big Eyes Coin will play a vital role in protecting it.

As mentioned above, the Big Eyes team is offering its last-ever bonus code that entitles its users to 200% bonus tokens with each presale purchase. You only have 48 hours to use the code at the checkout before it expires.

Cardano is in the green

Cardano is hailed as one of the most sustainable blockchains in the industry. The platform utilises a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus to process transactions, reaching 250 transactions per second at its peak performance.

Cardano also goes big on charity, teaming up with Veritree to plant 1 million trees and lower the environmental impact of cryptocurrencies. While Cardano uses a PoS consensus to limit its energy, Bitcoin (BTC) adopts a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus that utilises the same amount of energy as the country of Argentina!

Cardano has seen a positive start to the year. The crypto giant now holds a $13.5 billion market capitalisation and has increased its market capitalisation by 4.27% in the past seven days at the time of writing.

How Is Dogecoin doing today?

Dogecoin created what is now known today as the meme coin market. The platform has remained at the top of meme cryptocurrencies since its inception, with Shiba Inu (SHIB) close behind.

The platform has received regular endorsements from billionaire entrepreneur, Elon Musk. Each time Dogecoin has received praise from Elon Musk, the platform’s market capitalisation has risen by considerable amounts.

Although Elon Musk hasn’t mentioned the platform for some time, Dogecoin is still experiencing a positive trend. The meme coin giant has increased its market capitalisation by 7.35% in the past twenty-four hours at the time of writing.

To Summarise

Cardano and Dogecoin have provided crypto enthusiasts with vibrant and innovative platforms filled with utility or the ability to produce explosive returns. Big Eyes Coin looks to replicate this with a clear roadmap of how it intends to become the most talked about meme token by 2030. The future is bright for Big Eyes Coin as it rampages through its record-breaking presale.

Big Eyes Coin is in the twilight of its presale and the last-ever promo code is live. The ‘LAUNCHBIGEYES200’ promo code entitles you to 200% bonus tokens with each purchase. Act quickly as the promo code for one of the biggest presale events in the past two years expires in 48 hours!

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), please visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido