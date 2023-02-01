Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announces new minimum wage in Spain Close
Opera fans delight as La Boheme heads to Palma

By Anna Ellis • 01 February 2023 • 15:55

Opera fans delight as La Boheme heads to Palma. Image: Teatre Principal de Palma.

La Boheme portrays a 19th-century love story of a poor French couple, a poet, and a seamstress.

The opera was crafted in 4 acts by Giacomo Puccini between the period of 1893 to 1895. It is accompanied by an Italian libretto, which is written by Giuseppe Giacosa and Luigi Illica. The opera is also based on the book “Scenes de la vie de Boheme,” or “Scenes from Bohemian Life” by Henri Murger.

The original source, Murger’s novel, also narrated the life of young Parisian bohemians, which Puccini retains throughout. While composing the opera, he even had a brief dispute with Leoncavallo, a contemporary music composer, regarding the libretto. Puccini stood firm and went on with his own version.

La Boheme is showing on February 20, 22 and 24, at 8:00.PM at the Teatre Principal de Palma, Carrer de la Riera, 2, 07003, Palma, Spain.

For more information or to book tickets call (+34) 971 219 700, head to the website: www.teatreprincipal.com or email: [email protected]

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

