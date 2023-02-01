Opera fans delight as La Boheme heads to Palma

The opera was crafted in 4 acts by Giacomo Puccini between the period of 1893 to 1895. It is accompanied by an Italian libretto, which is written by Giuseppe Giacosa and Luigi Illica. The opera is also based on the book “Scenes de la vie de Boheme,” or “Scenes from Bohemian Life” by Henri Murger.

The original source, Murger’s novel, also narrated the life of young Parisian bohemians, which Puccini retains throughout. While composing the opera, he even had a brief dispute with Leoncavallo, a contemporary music composer, regarding the libretto. Puccini stood firm and went on with his own version.

La Boheme is showing on February 20, 22 and 24, at 8:00.PM at the Teatre Principal de Palma, Carrer de la Riera, 2, 07003, Palma, Spain.

For more information or to book tickets call (+34) 971 219 700, head to the website: www.teatreprincipal.com or email: [email protected]