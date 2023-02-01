Overseas owners’ register leaves no hiding place for ‘criminals and corrupt elites”

By Linda Hall • 01 February 2023 • 16:00
ST HELIER: Most of Jersey’s offshore companies declared ultimate owners of UK properties
Photo credit: Man vyi
They now face fines and a ban on selling their land, the government said, as Martin Callanan, minister for Business, Energy and Corporate Responsibility, commended the new register listing the overseas owners of UK properties.
This was “invaluable” for tax and revenue services, Callanan declared, as it brought transparency to opaque offshore trusts.
Nevertheless, as only 19,510 of 32,440 registered overseas organisations have disclosed the identities of their beneficial owners, this indicates that 12,930 did not.
Roughly 75 per cent of those registering their ultimate owners are based in the British Virgin Islands, Jersey, the Isle of Man, Guernsey and Luxembourg.
Callanan said that Companies House and the Insolvency Service would receive more investigatory powers, along with approximately £20 million (€23,632 million) to spend on dealing with money laundering via companies that own UK property.
Callanan warned there was no hiding place for “criminals and corrupt elites” now that the January 31 deadline for registering had passed.
“We will be using all the tools at our disposal, including fines and restrictions, to crack down on foreign companies who have not complied,” he said.
Unregistered overseas companies are now automatically rejected from registering ownership of new land by HM Land Registry, while UK buyers cannot transfer their title to the deed of any property acquired from non-compliant organisations.
“If you ignored warnings and failed to register before the deadline, you will face consequences,” Louise Smyth, CEO of Companies House, said.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.