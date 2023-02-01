Michelle Mone´s luxury yacht gets the “led by donkeys” treatment

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 01 February 2023 • 21:06

Michelle Mone´s Yacht - Image Twitter Led by Donkeys

The Tory peer who was found to have used her connections within government to make millions out of supplying PPE during the pandemic has had her luxury yacht branded by the “Led by Donkeys” group.

The group posted a video of them giving her luxury yacht the treatment on Wednesday, February 1.

Michelle Mone, it is alleged, profited from the supply of defective PPE equipment during the 2020´s pandemic. The company, with whom she has links, supplied more than £200 million worth of equipment but is now being sued for the return of £130 million.

Mone´s yacht has been given the “Led by Donkeys” treatment with a banner that reads “pandemic profiteer.”

