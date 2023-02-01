Michelle Mone´s luxury yacht gets the “led by donkeys” treatment

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 01 February 2023 • 21:06
Michelle Mone´s Yacht - Image Twitter Led by Donkeys
The group posted a video of them giving her luxury yacht the treatment on Wednesday, February 1.
Michelle Mone, it is alleged, profited from the supply of defective PPE equipment during the 2020´s pandemic. The company, with whom she has links, supplied more than £200 million worth of equipment but is now being sued for the return of £130 million.
@LedbyDonkey have found Michelle Mone's yacht.#pandemicprofiteer pic.twitter.com/r0U9XDwkmZ
— Broken (@brokenhartm) February 1, 2023
@LedbyDonkey have found Michelle Mone's yacht.#pandemicprofiteer pic.twitter.com/r0U9XDwkmZ
— Broken (@brokenhartm) February 1, 2023
Mone´s yacht has been given the “Led by Donkeys” treatment with a banner that reads “pandemic profiteer.”
