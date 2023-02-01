BREAKING: Shock as top Premier League manager hospitalised after suffering “severe abdominal pain”

By Matthew Roscoe • 01 February 2023 • 12:07

ONE of the Premier League’s top managers has been hospitalised, according to his club on Wednesday, February 1.

Premier League manager Antonio Conte, who recently saw his club, Spurs, sign Pedro Porro from Sporting CP, has been hospitalised for emergency surgery, the club announced today (February 1).

“Antonio Conte recently became unwell with severe abdominal pain,” Tottenham’s official Twitter account wrote.

“Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis, he will be undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder today and will return following a period of recuperation.

“Everyone at the Club wishes him well.”

Football clubs, players and fans wished the popular manager well with his upcoming surgery.

“Wishing you all the best, Antonio! 🙌” wrote the Premier League.

FIFA added: “Wishing you a speedy recovery, Antonio 🙏”

Premier League rivals Arsenal wrote: “Wishing you a speedy recovery, Antonio.”

The news of Conte’s illness comes after the Italian manager lost fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone following a short illness.

Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone died suddenly after a short illness battle on October 6, 2022.

Spurs announced his sudden death in a tweet at the time: “We are devastated to announce that fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone has passed away.

“He will be greatly missed by everyone at the Club and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this impossibly sad time.”

