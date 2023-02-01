Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announces new minimum wage in Spain Close
Prestigious National Geographic magazine includes six municipalities in the province of Malaga

By Anna Ellis • 01 February 2023 • 15:03

Prestigious National Geographic magazine includes six municipalities in the province of Malaga. Image: Alex Tihonovs / Shutterstock.com.

The municipalities have been included in its list of the most beautiful villages in Spain.

Two of them are on the Costa del Sol: Mijas and Casares. Another two towns are in the Serrania: Ronda and Genalguacil, and they are joined by Frigiliana in Axarquia and Archidona in the Antequera region.

About Casares, the publication defines it as a “lime-tinged panoramic view that is captivating due to the layout of its houses, like lumps of sugar piled up.” Among its points of interest, it highlights the castle as “a fortress built by the Arabs in the 13th century.”

As for Mijas, it defines it as “a whitewashed town that forms the most classic landscape of the Andalusian white villages, perfectly combined with the blue flowerpots hanging on the walls and the bright red flowers that emerge from them.” As a place of interest, it refers to “a bronze sculpture next to the Tourist Office as the protagonist of the Plaza de la Virgen de la Pena.”

