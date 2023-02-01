Profits and sales up for Diageo as more people drink spirits

By Linda Hall • 01 February 2023 • 20:11

SPIRITS: Increased sales increased Diageo’s profits Photo credit: Pixabay/blickpixel

ALCOHOLIC drinks brand Diageo exceeded first-half predictions as prices rose and people drank more spirits.

Organic net sales rose by 9.4 per cent instead of a predicted 7.9 per cent in the six months to 31 December for the London-based multinational which makes Tanqueray gin, Captain Morgan rum and Ketel One vodka.

Net sales during the same period rose 18.4 per cent to £9.4 billion (€10.6 billion).

The group will return approximately £500 million (€563 million) to shareholders in addition to this financial year’s buyback commitment.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram