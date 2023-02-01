Profits and sales up for Diageo as more people drink spirits

By Linda Hall • 01 February 2023 • 20:11
SPIRITS: Increased sales increased Diageo’s profits
Photo credit: Pixabay/blickpixel
Organic net sales rose by 9.4 per cent instead of a predicted 7.9 per cent in the six months to 31 December for the London-based multinational which makes Tanqueray gin, Captain Morgan rum and Ketel One vodka.
Net sales during the same period rose 18.4 per cent to £9.4 billion (€10.6 billion).
The group will return approximately £500 million (€563 million) to shareholders in addition to this financial year’s buyback commitment.
