Restoring the wetlands of Alcudia to their natural splendour

However, there is hope for these areas, as the time has come for their renaturation and restoration.

Since 2021, the Mallorca Preservation Foundation has been supporting the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Spain, which is working with the Alcudia Town Council to restore the Maristany and Estany des Ponts wetlands to their former splendour. The first step in the restoration process was to remove tyres, plastics and invasive alien plants that had accumulated in the area.

To ensure that the restoration was carried out in a collaborative and participatory manner, several workshops were organised to design the restoration actions. In addition to removing the materials that had clogged the lagoons, students from Alcudia’s secondary schools and experts from the University of the Balearic Islands carried out water quality monitoring.

The results of these analyses were used to guide the restoration process and ensure that the wetlands returned to their natural state.