Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announces new minimum wage in Spain Close
Trending:

Restoring the wetlands of Alcudia to their natural splendour

By Anna Ellis • 01 February 2023 • 16:15

Restoring the wetlands of Alcudia to their natural splendour. Image: Mallorca Preservation Foundation.

Over the last century, many Mediterranean wetlands have been destroyed and degraded, resulting in the loss of important wildlife habitats and the depletion of natural resources.

However, there is hope for these areas, as the time has come for their renaturation and restoration.

Since 2021, the Mallorca Preservation Foundation has been supporting the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Spain, which is working with the Alcudia Town Council to restore the Maristany and Estany des Ponts wetlands to their former splendour. The first step in the restoration process was to remove tyres, plastics and invasive alien plants that had accumulated in the area.

To ensure that the restoration was carried out in a collaborative and participatory manner, several workshops were organised to design the restoration actions. In addition to removing the materials that had clogged the lagoons, students from Alcudia’s secondary schools and experts from the University of the Balearic Islands carried out water quality monitoring.

The results of these analyses were used to guide the restoration process and ensure that the wetlands returned to their natural state.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading