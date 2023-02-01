An essential guide to the best rental companies on the Costa del Sol

By Laura Kemp • 01 February 2023 • 23:09

Marbella, Costa del Sol. Image- Alex Tihonovs/Shutterstock

Are you planning a dream holiday in one of the world’s most popular destinations? Perhaps you are searching for the perfect villa with a pool for a trip with friends or a beautiful rural property within a short distance of the coast for a family getaway? Whatever you are looking to get out of a holiday, be it relaxing all day or visiting historic sights in the area, there’s something to suit everyone in this wonderful part of the south of Spain.

With so many rental companies offering different property types, varying prices, and lots of amazing locations to choose from, the Euro Weekly News has created this essential guide on the best rental companies on the Costa del Sol.

The Costa del Sol is undoubtedly the most popular area in Spain for expats and holidaymakers, stretching over 100 miles and with so much to see, do and experience. It’s the perfect destination for couples, families and retirees, whether you are looking to explore the crystal clear waters, visit the beautiful old towns in the area, try the many eateries and cool chiringuitos, or experience some of the best nightlife in Europe.

Here you will find luxurious and modern villas with ample outdoor space, golf homes close to the courses, beachfront apartments with views of the sweeping coast, and charming homes in the countryside. So, if you’re looking to rent the perfect holiday property in this area of Spain, we have put together this guide on the most popular locations to visit and what they offer, in addition to the best companies to help you start planning your trip.

Getting to the Costa del Sol

Malaga Airport is the most important airport in the region. The beautiful beaches just outside of the capital are also the most popular along the entire coast.

Located just south of Malaga city, from this airport you can access the towns, cities and villages on the Costa del Sol very easily via train or bus, with Malaga just a 20-minute bus journey away.

Other airports used to get to the Costa del Sol include Gibraltar Airport and Jerez Airport, depending on the area of your final destination.

The most popular areas on the Costa del Sol

Malaga

If you are looking for a destination with plenty to see and do, stunning beaches, historic sights and lots of authentic eateries and tapas bars – Malaga is the place for you.

This amazing city draws hundreds of visitors from all over the world every year, all of which are attracted to the metropolitan city centre which is full of great shopping, traditional bars, historic sights and colourful culture. There are tons of things to do in Malaga, whatever type of trip you’re on.

Marbella

Known for its glamour, luxurious properties, nightlife and beautiful beaches, Marbella is a firm favourite with celebrities and foreign visitors. The city and resort area has the Sierra Blanca Mountains as its backdrop and 17 miles of stunning sandy beaches, golf courses and high-end restaurants and bars.

Despite its reputation for attracting the rich and famous, Marbella is full of quaint whitewashed houses covered in floral displays, many public squares to enjoy a bite to eat, lots of authentic Spanish culture and even world-class museums.

Mijas

Just 22 miles from the glamorous Marbella and within easy reach of other hotspots on the Costa del Sol, the beautiful mountain town of Mijas is now one of the most popular holiday destinations in Andalucia.

Mijas town was traditionally a fishing village but is now a bustling town full of amenities, beaches for all tastes, amazing cuisine and tapas bars, lots of history to discover and a wonderful old town to explore.

Fuengirola

Known for its stunning sandy beaches, the town of Fuengirola is perfectly situated in the centre of the Costa del Sol. This makes it a great base for a holiday that is within close proximity to neighbouring towns and villages to explore.

Fuengirola is an incredibly popular holiday destination due to its mild climate, exciting nightlife, abundance of restaurants, and exiting amusement parks.

Torremolinos

The centre of Torremolinos is alive 365 days a year. Its streets, full of shops, bars and restaurants, are perfect for discovering the way in which Spanish tradition and modernity combine in this town perched on the western shore of Malaga Bay.

Torremolinos boasts fantastic cuisine as well as a wide assortment of open-air cultural events and exciting nightlife for those wishing to prolong the fun!

Estepona

The whitewashed town of Estepona is the very essence of an Andalucian village that has become a firm favourite on the coast. Estepona is known for its historic centre, stunning beaches, palm-lined promenade, golf courses, water sports facilities and fishing port.

Around half an hour’s drive from Marbella, Estepona has stayed true to its fishing roots, with Estepona Port and Marina still supplying the local bars and restaurants with the best catches of the day. Try them out at restaurants in the marina or take a walk down La Rada Beach promenade for a huge choice of tapas.

Benalmadena Pueblo

Benalmadena is a fairly big town, however, the historic charm of Benalmadena Pueblo makes it the most charming area to spend a holiday. Resting on the hillslopes, you can spend time people-watching while enjoying some tapas, brush up on some culture at the art or archaeology museums, join with nature at the butterfly park, or gaze up in awe at Europe’s biggest Buddhist stupa.

You can also take a cable car up Calamorro mountain, and on a clear day, you might see Morocco. If you want to visit the coast and spend some time on the beach, you’re just a short bus journey away.

More rental companies on the Costa del Sol

Marbella in Style

Marbella in Style has been a luxury holiday specialist since 2008, offering more than just vacation rentals. With a wide range of services to complete your holiday, Marbella in Style has some of the most beautiful villas to rent direct from owners and first-class hospitality packages for a unique experience on the Costa del Sol.

Rafleys Costa del Sol

Rafleys Costa del Sol is a travel agency, holiday rental and management company specialising in the short-term rental of villas, family homes, apartments and any accompanying services. Along with providing all types of homes all across Costa del Sol, Rafleys offer a wide variety of services including transfers, babysitting, car rental, and tours.

Suncoaster Group

Suncoaster Holidays has been offering self-catering holiday rental villas, apartments and townhouses on the Costa del Sol since 1987. They specialise in the Marbella and Mijas Costa areas, including towns such as Calahonda and Riviera.

Rincon Rent

For more than 10 years, Rincon Rent has been dedicated to the rental of private holiday homes in the area of Malaga and takes pride in selecting only the best holiday homes. Over the years, they have built a faithful clientele of happy and satisfied guests who rent year after year, and the team are always on hand to help with anything you need during your stay.

Colours of Andalucia

When you rent one of Colours of Andalucia’s properties, you will be met on arrival and given a full run-through of the property. The team will also provide you with information about the area you have chosen and a telephone number to contact them should you need any assistance during your stay.

HolidayRentalsCDS

HolidayRentalsCDS offer holiday homes in the areas of Benahavis, Estepona, Marbella, Benalmadena, Puerto Banus and more. From family breaks to romantic escapes, they have a large collection of rentals to suit everyone.

Benavista Holidays

The Bena Vista complex is located within the El Paraiso urbanisation, one of the most prestigious areas of the Costa del Sol, known for its 18-hole golf course and very popular bowls club. Set amongst beautiful gardens and only 2.5 miles from San Pedro town, Bena Vista is a very convenient base for visiting the many tourist areas of the Costa del Sol.

Costa Andalucia Holidays

Costa Andalucia Holidays offers luxury private villas with pools and accommodations near the best beaches and golf resorts. Choose from large villas for families or big groups, luxury properties, frontline apartments and more across the Costa del Sol, including La Cala de Mijas, Fuengirola, Torremolinos, Marbella and more.

Costa Sol Holiday Rentals

Offering holiday homes in the popular areas of Malaga, Torremolinos and Benalmadena, Costa Sol Holiday Rentals promises to make your holiday a travel experience by providing you with local information on the best places and activities. Rent beautiful apartments just a minute’s walk from the beach, luxurious studios and fully-equipped houses in some of the most prestigious locations on the coast.

Final thoughts…

The Costa del Sol is the perfect holiday destination with something to offer everyone. Whether you prefer to spend your vacations relaxing on the beach, getting involved in local culture, trying authentic cuisine or exploring historic sights.

Using one of the leading rental companies for your holiday will take all of the stress away from you, so all you will need to worry about is packing your suitcase!

