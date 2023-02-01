´The Crown´ should end it´s no longer a historic drama says show´s star

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 01 February 2023 • 18:11

Helena Bonham Carter, who played Princess Margaret in the third and fourth seasons of the “The Crown“, said it´s time to bring an end to the show as it´s no longer a historic drama.

Variety magazine quoted Bonham Carter on Wednesday, February 1 as having told the Guardian that the fifth season of the show brought it out of the past. The fifth season covers events in the 90s, which she said: “I should be careful here too, but I don’t think they should carry on, actually.”

Saying that she was proud of her role in the series and that while she loved doing the show, it was no longer a period drama. She said: “When ‘The Crown’ started it was a historic drama, and now it’s crashed into the present. But that’s up to them.”

This is not the first time she has been at odds with the producers. In 2021 she said the show should be accompanied by a warning that it is “a historical fiction.”

The show has received a negative reaction from many within the Royal family and those close to them, supporting Bonham Carter´s view that they have “a moral responsibility” to make it clear that the storyline is fiction.

In an official podcast for the series, Bonham Carter says: “It is dramatized.

“I do feel very strongly, because I think we have a moral responsibility to say, ‘Hang on guys, this is not… it’s not a drama-doc, we’re making a drama.’ So they are two different entities.”

But the producers feel differently with the sixth season bringing the series into the early 2000s and potentially into conflict with the Royal Family. No date has yet been announced for the new season.

With the “The Crown” sixth season covering the early 2000s it is no longer a historic drama confirming Bonham Carter´s view that perhaps it’s time to end the show.

