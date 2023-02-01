Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announces new minimum wage in Spain Close
Trending:

The Maxilua Cup (Torremolinos) brings together best 7-a-side football academies in Spain

By Anna Ellis • 01 February 2023 • 14:15

The Maxilua Cup (Torremolinos) brings together best 7-a-side football academies in Spain. Image: Torremolinos City Council.

The tournament will be played on 25 February at the Villa Deportiva facilities and will bring together 20 teams, including Barcelona, Atletico de Madrid, Sevilla, Betis and Villarreal.

The Councillor for Sports, Ramon Alcaide, confirmed: “We are very happy that Torremolinos will be the next venue for the Maxilua Cup, a top-level 7-a-side football competition which also has an important tourist dimension.”

“Hundreds of people, including footballers, parents and fans will attend the tournament.”

“We will have the opportunity to see some of the best youth teams in the country in action. The football stars of tomorrow will be in Torremolinos in a tournament that will also help to deseasonalise the municipality as the teams will be staying in the local hotels in a month with fewer visitors, such as February.”

The competition will start at 10:00.AM with matches lasting 20 minutes. At midday, there will be a break of an hour and a half for lunch and the knockout rounds will begin at 5:00.PM.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading