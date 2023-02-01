The Maxilua Cup (Torremolinos) brings together best 7-a-side football academies in Spain

The Councillor for Sports, Ramon Alcaide, confirmed: “We are very happy that Torremolinos will be the next venue for the Maxilua Cup, a top-level 7-a-side football competition which also has an important tourist dimension.”

“Hundreds of people, including footballers, parents and fans will attend the tournament.”

“We will have the opportunity to see some of the best youth teams in the country in action. The football stars of tomorrow will be in Torremolinos in a tournament that will also help to deseasonalise the municipality as the teams will be staying in the local hotels in a month with fewer visitors, such as February.”

The competition will start at 10:00.AM with matches lasting 20 minutes. At midday, there will be a break of an hour and a half for lunch and the knockout rounds will begin at 5:00.PM.