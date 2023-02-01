Top fashion brand Ralph Lauren makes it easy to recycle old cashmere

By Linda Hall • 01 February 2023 • 12:01

CASHMERE GOATS: Their hair is used to produce best-quality wool Photo credit: CC/Paul Esson

FASHION label Ralph Lauren is collaborating with a recycling programme for old, no longer wearable cashmere.

Consumers living in Britain, the European Union and the US can obtain a printable, postage-paid label from the Ralph Lauren website so they can send unwanted, 100 per cent cashmere items from any brand to be recycled.

The discarded woollies go to Re-Verso in Tuscany (Italy) which recycles yarns and fabrics subsequently used by fashion companies that include Stella McCartney.

Some fast-fashion companies now offer textile recycling, although there is uncertainty regarding the clothes’ destination, and they increasingly use recycled materials but this is the first time that a designer label has embraced large-scale recycling efforts.

