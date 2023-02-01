By Chris King • 01 February 2023 • 1:19

Image of Bayern Munich star Marcel Sabitzer. Credit: Wikipedia - By Steffen Prößdorf, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=106270430

Manchester United have completed the loan signing of Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer.

UPDATE: Wednesday, February 1 at 01:25am

Manchester United have confirmed the loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich. The deal for the Austrian midfielder went through just minutes before the transfer window slammed shut.

Sabitzer is quoted by Transfer News Live as saying of his move: “From the moment I heard about this opportunity I knew it was right for me. I am a competitive player; I want to win and help the club achieve its aims this season”.

“I feel that I am at my peak as a player and that I can contribute a lot of experience and energy to the squad. I am excited to start with my new teammates and manager and to show my qualities to Manchester United fans”, Sabitzer added.

Tuesday, January 31 at 7:47pm

In the latest football transfer news today, Tuesday, January 31, Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer is reported to have flown into Manchester. The Austrian midfielder is expected to undergo a medical ahead of a loan move to Manchester United.

According to a post on his Twitter profile by the respected sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, the deal has already been agreed upon and is only awaiting the final signatures.

United lost their Danish midfield star Christian Eriksen to injury last weekend. Erik ten Hag moved for the versatile Austrian as a direct replacement with the Dane said to be out until at least April.

