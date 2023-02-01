BREAKING: Laverne & Shirley actress Cindy Williams passes away aged 75 Close
By Chris King • 01 February 2023 • 0:31

Image of Keylor Navas. Credit: Wikipedia - By Ruben Ortega - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=48370874

PSG’s Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas has completed his loan move to English Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

UPDATE: Wednesday, February 1 at 00:35am

English Premier League club Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of PSG’s Costa Rican international goalkeeper. The deal was finalised with just minutes to spare before the transfer window slammed shut.

Tuesday, January 31  at 9:57pm

In the latest transfer news on deadline day today, Tuesday, January 31, PSG’s Costa Rican international goalkeeper Keylor Navas is on the verge of joining Nottingham Forest. The English Premier League club has reportedly agreed a deal with the Paris club, according to sports writer John Percy from the Telegraph.

The race is now on the complete the transfer before the window closes tonight. Navas was a three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid and the 36-year-old would be an incredible signing for Steve Cooper and the newly-promoted Midlands club.

Navas has found himself out of Christophe Galtier’s plans this season at Paris St Germain, instead preferring the services of the young Italian stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

In footballing terms, it is stunning that clubs have not been lining up to sign him with a fee reported to be in the region of £4 million.

___________________________________________________________

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

