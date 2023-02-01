World’s oldest surviving Olympian passes away in Uruguay at the age of 107

By Chris King • 01 February 2023 • 2:34

Image of the 1948 Olympic Games publicity. Credit: Wikipedia - By The National Archives UK - London Olympics, No restrictions, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20461344

Sailor Felix Sienra, the oldest surviving Olympian in the world, passed away aged 107 in Uruguay.

Felix Sienra the oldest surviving Olympian in the world passed away on Monday, January 30 at the age of 107. His death was confirmed to the German news outlet Welt, by his daughter Magdalena.

Her father was fine and there were no signs of death she explained. He just fell asleep peacefully on Monday. “He took off the captain’s armband and got out of the boat”, said Magdalena Sienra.

The passionate sailor represented Uruguay in the Firefly class at the 1948 Olympic Games in London. He was the oldest surviving participant in the Olympic Games and probably also the only surviving contemporary witness of the World Cup final in Montevideo in 1930.

Only a few weeks ago – just before his 107th birthday on January 21st – he had given an interview to the publication, recalling his eventful life. In it, the Uruguayan spoke, among other things, about his health and his great passion.

“I feel good, I feel fit”, said Sienra. “But I don’t get into a sailing boat anymore. The last time I did that was when I turned 100. At that time we made a multi-day trip to a paradise island”.

The doctor of law also experienced the first football World Cup in history, back then as a teenager in Montevideo. He recalled in the interview, the day the hosts beat Argentina 4-2. “I then celebrated the win with friends. We grilled fish and drank a lot of wine. That night was the first and last time I got really drunk”, he explained.

Following Sienra’s death, a former German athlete is the oldest living Olympic competitor in history. Eventing rider Willy Busing started competing in Helsinki in 1952 and won silver and bronze there. Busing turns 102 on March 2nd.

___________________________________________________________

