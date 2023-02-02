Arrest warrants issued in ‘doppelganger’ death case in southern Germany

By Betty Henderson • 02 February 2023 • 15:29

Prosecutors in Ingolstadt, southern Germany have issued an arrest warrant for a woman believed to have faked her own death with a murder. Photo credit: saiko3p / shutterstock.com

PROSECUTORS in a murder case in Germany believe the suspect got in contact with a lookalike online in order to fake her own death. Police issued arrest warrants for the suspect and an alleged accomplice on Thursday, January 26 and Friday, January 27.

The body of a young woman discovered in August 2022 was originally identified as ‘Sharaban K’ a 23-year-old Iraqi-German beautician. Members of the woman’s family assisted police in identifying the body, but the next day it was identified as another person, ‘Khadidja O’, a 23-year-old Algerian beauty blogger in an autopsy report.

Police believe ‘Sharaban K’ and an accomplice reached out to ‘Khadidja O’ via Instagram message and lured her to an address where they stabbed her and feigned ‘Sharaban K’’s own death.

German police described the women as looking “strikingly similar” due to makeup, complexion and hair styles, leading the cases to be referred to as the “doppelganger murder”.

Issuing the arrest warrant, police said “We believe that the accused wanted to go into hiding due to a family dispute and attempted to fake her own death to that effect”.