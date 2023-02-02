By Chris King • 02 February 2023 • 23:32

Police units are said to be reacting to an active shooter situation in the city of Hood River, Oregon, with several schools locked down as a precaution.

Police units have responded to reports of an active shooter situation in the city of Hood River, Oregon. The Hood River Sheriff’s Department has urged the public to stay clear of the area between Cascade Ave, Rand Rd, Sherman Ave, and 20th St.

There is police activity in the west of Hood River between Cascade Ave, Rand Rd, Sherman Ave, and 20th St. Please stay away from this area. There are no reported injuries at this time. We will update as soon as we have more information. — Hood River Sheriff (@HRSO) February 2, 2023

According to fox3now.com, several schools in the vicinu¡ity have been placed on lockdown as a precaution. Staff, students, parents or guardians are being stopped from moving either in or out of Hood River Valley High School, Westside Elementary School, Hood River Options Academy, Hood River Middle School, and May Street Elementary School.

Police are investigating an "active shooter situation" on Clearview Lane in Hood River, Oregon. Police are responding to the scene. Please stay away. https://t.co/i1qDWXSE2R pic.twitter.com/bHbJB0SSaI — Fox3 Now (@fox3news) February 2, 2023

There have been no reports regarding the identities of any suspects or of arrests being made.

