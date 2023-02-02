BREAKING: Classic BBC show cancelled in search for 'higher impact content' Close
BREAKING: Active shooter situation with several schools locked down in Hood River, Oregon

By Chris King • 02 February 2023 • 23:32

History-making darts star passes away suddenly aged 31

Police units are said to be reacting to an active shooter situation in the city of Hood River, Oregon, with several schools locked down as a precaution.

 

Police units have responded to reports of an active shooter situation in the city of Hood River, Oregon. The Hood River Sheriff’s Department has urged the public to stay clear of the area between Cascade Ave, Rand Rd, Sherman Ave, and 20th St.

According to fox3now.com, several schools in the vicinu¡ity have been placed on lockdown as a precaution. Staff, students, parents or guardians are being stopped from moving either in or out of Hood River Valley High School, Westside Elementary School, Hood River Options Academy, Hood River Middle School, and May Street Elementary School.

There have been no reports regarding the identities of any suspects or of arrests being made.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

