By Chris King • 02 February 2023 • 20:00

American professional wrestling legend passes away at the age of 68

The legendary American professional wrestling legend Lanny Poffo passed away aged 68.

The world of professional wrestling is in mourning today, Thursday, January 2, after the news of Lanny Poffo passing away aged 68. His death was confirmed by long-time friend and fellow grappling legend, ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan. No cause of death has been revealed according to the celebrity news outlet TMZ.

Posting on his Instagram page, ‘Hacksaw’ wrote: “With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@wwehacksawduggan)



Lanny was the younger brother of another all-time wrestling great, the late ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage. He made his debut in the square ring in 1974 with the All-South Wrestling Alliance. The wrestler then competed in promotions affiliated with the National Wrestling Alliance, where, with his father Angelo, he won the Tag-Team Championship.

Fighting under the names of ‘Leaping Lanny Poffo’ and ‘The Genius’, Poffo joined the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) in 1985. In a glittering career at the top of his success, Poffo matched up against legends that included ‘The Ultimate Warrior’, Jim Neidhart, and ”Andre the Giant’. He also paired up with ‘Mr Perfect’ in a stunning tag-team combination.

In 2015 the fighter made a touching tribute to his late brother when inducting Randy into the WWE Hall Of Fame. He then paid tribute to his brother by attending WrestleMania 31. Outside the ring, Poffo was known for his love of writing poetry and also wrote several books.

___________________________________________________________

