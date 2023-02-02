BREAKING: Classic BBC show cancelled in search for ‘higher impact content’

By Matthew Roscoe • 02 February 2023 • 16:34

ACCORDING to early reports on Thursday, February 2, a classic BBC show has been cancelled in search for ‘higher impact content’.

Classic BBC show Autumnwatch has been cancelled in a bid to “focus our resources on content that has the highest impact,” the British Broadcasting Corporation announced.

“These are challenging times financially and we need to make difficult decisions and focus our resources on content that has the highest impact,” it said.

“Sadly, this means that Autumnwatch will not be continuing. Instead, we are investing more money into Springwatch and Winterwatch, as they are most popular with audiences.

“We are incredibly proud of the Watches and would like to thank the presenters and production team who will continue on Springwatch when it returns in May for three weeks, and Winterwatch when it returns next year for one week, reduced from two weeks.”

People reacted to the news on social media.

“Gosh. That’s one of about three BBC shows I still watch. Don’t tell me Sky at Night is next…” one person wrote.

While another person wrote: “Can’t see this going down well…. especially as interest and awareness in the natural world is on the increase… 🤔”

The news comes after wildlife activist and presenter Chris Packham announced he was calling it a day and taking a break from being a TV presenter.

The 61-year-old WinterWatch star recently said that he is literally “burnt out” and that he needs to try something different for now.

