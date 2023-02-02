BREAKING: Manchester United player Mason Greenwood has all charges against him dropped

By Matthew Roscoe • 02 February 2023 • 15:12

ENGLISH footballer Mason Greenwood has had all charges against him dropped, as reported on Thursday, February 2.

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has had all charges against him dropped, the Greater Manchester Police reported.

A statement from GMP: “Criminal proceedings against a 21-year-old man in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022 have, today [Thursday 2 February 2023], been discontinued by the CPS.”

“Given the significant media coverage of this case, it is only fair that we share the news that the 21-year-old man, who had been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022, no longer faces criminal proceedings in relation to this.”

It added: “The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly.

“Despite the media and public’s interest in this case, we have decided not to comment on it in any further detail.

“I would, however, like to use this opportunity to reiterate GMP’s commitment to investigating allegations of violence against women and girls and supporting those affected, regardless of their circumstances, throughout what can be a hard and upsetting time for them.

“An ever increasing number of officers are receiving specialist training and the force is more consistently utilising tools, available via the criminal justice system, to keep people safe and care for victims.”

Criminal proceedings against a 21-year-old man in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022 have, today (Thursday 2 February 2023), been discontinued by the CPS. Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, GMP’s Head of Public Protection, said:… (1/7) pic.twitter.com/VOp9n527Kw — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) February 2, 2023

The young forward, who is still suspended by the Manchester club, was arrested amid domestic violence accusations from his girlfriend on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

The arrest came hours after his then-girlfriend Harriet Robson posted a video, and images, on Instagram, of her bloodied face, and bruised arms, accusing the footballer of domestic violence.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.