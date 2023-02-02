BudBlockz (BLUNT) provides more ROI as Solana (SOL) and Serum (SRM) Plummet

By EWN • 02 February 2023 • 16:00

Digital currencies and assets are promising investments, but they can be volatile. Investors are looking for ways to expand their crypto portfolios. When building your cryptocurrency portfolio, you sift through the available options as there are numerous crypto tokens and coins are in circulation.

The 2022 crypto winter has been heavily bearish for the crypto market, but BudBlockz had a bullish run. It offers more return on investments than other cryptocurrencies.

BudBlockz is Bridging the Gap Between Crypto and Legal Cannabis

It is the first cannabis-based cryptocurrency in the world, rapidly changing the world of legal cannabis and CBD. BudBlockz offers a peer-to-peer marketplace where clients can transact without fear privately without the fear of being scrutinised.

The main objective of the project is to capitalise on the growing marijuana and CBD market across the world. Experts predict the global cannabis industry will surpass the $200 billion market in the next five years. By tapping on this opportunity, BudBlockz introduced a platform that brings together all legal cannabis companies worldwide.

The cannabis industry is a billion-dollar industry. However, it encounters some existing challenges, such as transaction processes. BudBlockz plans to solve these problems through smart contracts on the blockchain network that offers instant transactions, high security, and safety.

With the help of the native crypto, members can access different CBD and marijuana products on a platform. The platform is easy to use. BudBlockz is positioning itself as the champion of the crypto-cannabis industry. The eCommerce platform focuses on making marijuana products available to users 24/7. It aims to establish a fairly traded and open environment for new and experienced traders.

All these ensure that this project is only going to grow. It will empower its communities and pose stiff competition to other tokens, such as Solana and Serum.

BudBlockz offers decentralised finance solutions to its users through a decentralised exchange. So, users can engage in liquidity mining and generate a passive income.

BudBlockz network has released the Ganja Guruz NFT collection, which will offer partial ownership in the cannabis dispensaries and farms. If you hold these NFTs, you can also benefit from the discounts while buying cannabis products.

BudBlockz aims to develop a gaming solution that will be a marijuana theme. Its arcade-style model is currently being developed, and users can earn rewards in the form of BLUNT tokens.

BudBlockz is currently offering tokens through its network and is in its presale stages. You can buy BLUNT by paying through different tokens you acquire. The tokens can quickly rise in value once they are listed on major exchanges, making it a promising new cryptocurrency for investing in during the crypto winter.

Solana and Serum Prices Plummet

Solana and Serum tokens are down again. Once highly praised by investors, Solana and Serum, sometimes known as ‘Sam Coins’ have crashed back from the embattled collapse of the crypto exchange.

In December 2022, Solana’s price fell below $10 for the first time in almost two years. So, SOL is now down 96.3% from an all-time high of $259.96 seen in 2021 November.

Among the most affected is Serum, the native token of Solana-based decentralised exchange that is down 6.4%, trading below $0.13.

Sam Bankman-Fried was a large and early investor in the Solana network and Solana Foundation invested heavily in FTX. The organisation held over $200 million worth of SRM and FTT on FTX. The stake plummeted significantly with the liquidity crunch of FTX.

BudBlockz Offers Unique Investment Opportunities

BudBlockz is a futuristic crypto. It offers unique investment opportunities which have already begun attracting the crypto whales. Experts predict that the token will rank higher and might surpass some major cryptocurrency coins.

Global investors can take advantage of the financial gains of the success of BudBlockz in both the marijuana and crypto industries. In the meantime, cannabis investors can see some of the advantages of a meme coin while obtaining the rewards of the utility coin associated with the platform, which is changing the industry.

The cryptocurrency has built a community of several farms, dispensaries, and related businesses while developing a legion of more than 50,000 individuals. Many investors are already seeing their investments grow from $0.015 for each token to $0.051, irrespective of the fact that its token is still only in the second presale stage. Many analysts predict that it can grow expeditiously in the future. If it plays a central role in the cannabis industry, as expected, BudBlocks can become the prime and best crypto to invest in, in 2023.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

