By Matthew Roscoe • 02 February 2023 • 13:56

John Bishop, Neil Morrisey and Johnny Vegas among celebs lined up for new series of popular ITV show. Image: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com

SOME of TV’s most popular stars will appear in the new series of a popular ITV show, as reported on February 2.

John Bishop, Neil Morrisey and Johnny Vegas are among a host of top celebs lined up for a new series of the popular ITV show, DNA Journey.

Hugh Bonneville, Adrian Dunbar, Alex Brooker and Oti and Motsi Mabuse are to take part in the new series of DNA Journey on ITV1 and ITVX later this year, the TV company announced.

DNA Journey will return to ITV1 and ITVX this year for the show’s fourth series and follow four new celebrity duos who set off on a quest to discover where they come from and unearth secrets from their past in a life-changing and emotional voyage of discovery.

The show, which is produced by Voltage TV and Mitre Studios, will feature “eight incredible stories” and ITV revealed that this season viewers will be taken on journey’s “from South Africa to Norwich and Ireland to St Helens.”

The TV company wrote: “Uncovering amazing stories from their family histories, the duos will be using cutting edge DNA technology and genealogy to uncover the truth behind their bloodlines, as well as coming face to face with living relatives they never before knew existed.

“In the ultimate TV Road trip, this year’s celebrities follow in the footsteps of Ant & Dec, Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp, Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace, Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb, Kate Garraway and Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden and Alan Carr to name a few.”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, ITV said: “DNA Journey delves deep into the celebrity’s family history and has unearthed some astonishing revelations over the last few years. It’s great to see these famous faces sharing their journey with each other and we’ve got another great line up with some more fascinating surprises.”

Kathleen Larkin, Executive Producer at Voltage TV said: “This emotional series has some jaw-dropping revelations showing that some of our celebrity pairings are more connected to each other than they ever dreamed of.”

Jim Allen, Mitre Studios Creative Consultant said: “We’re delighted at the continued success of DNA Journey, each series offers a unique insight into some of the nation’s favourite celebrities and their very personal stories and this series contains some truly memorable moments and magical reveals.”

