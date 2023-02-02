By Euro Weekly News Media • 02 February 2023 • 10:25

NOW is your chance! Let us know what you think, whether it be a suggestion or an opinion we love to hear from our readers. Here are our Euro Weekly News’ reader’s letters and opinions – Issue 1961

Mijas dressed in white

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow…. Well, I hope. It felt like just a little bit of home seeing Mijas dressed in white, especially in the middle of January. I do love the sun but how amazing would it be if it did snow. I don’t know if Spain would be able to cope, the UK can´t. I wonder if anyone would have any sledges to use if it did heavily snow… Do you think any of the shops stock them?

Denise, Mijas

Imagine making it to 115

Just imagine, this story really took me by surprise, and I can´t help but continue to think about it. Maria has lived through so much! 2 pandemics, countless wars, Presidents, Prime Ministers, the reign of Franco and so much more. I wonder how many books she has read or how many times she has thought “oh here we go again…” 115 is remarkable, I don’t know if I will be here until 115 but if I am, I hope I have lived half of the life she has.

Nicky, Costa Blanca

Nature trails

You know that is something that I really miss from home that I don’t think is talked enough about. At home everyone goes for a walk-up Cave Hill, the Mournes, Slieve Donard and the Black Mountain. I don’t know if us ones from Belfast are just the walking kind, but I would love to learn more and where there are accessible trails to walk in the area. Especially with the beautiful scenery of Spain and before it gets too warm as well!

Philomena, Belfast

Mr. Blobby

Well, if that isn´t a blast from the past, who else got a massive flash back to their childhood when they saw that article? I know I did. The big box TV´s, the flap or door at the front that wouldn’t close where the buttons would be, the aerial that always made the screen go grey and the youngest I.e., me having to get up and fix it because “you´re the youngest” was the only valid reason. Watching Mr. Blobby cross-legged in front of the TV has brought back so many memories and I hope it has for you too. A real hit of nostalgia but I don’t know if I would have paid €19,400 for it though.

Jennifier, Almeria

Holiday Hotels

That article was quite eye opening, I have never thought about things in the way Nora has thought and written down. But nothing irks me more than travelling all day only to arrive at the hotel and for the room not to be ready. Coming from a large family and having a large family, grumpy, tired, men and children I can only deal with for so long after travelling all day. It´s even worse when the front desk mess up the booking and you go to open the door of the hotel room, only to be greeted to one double bed for a family of 6…. I had to stop the kids from jumping about! And take them all the way back down to reception…. with all the luggage… and the grumpy man. Let´s just say I took full advantage of all the exclusive drinks package after that……

Health is Wealth

I think it is one of the best quotes to exist and it is so true. I don’t think people these days understand how important your health is and what it can allow you and not allow you to do. You don’t know until it´s too late. Take it from someone who is a bit older now and wishes he could do what he once did. I used to run for miles and miles but it´s just not the same anymore. I still take advantage of the good sea air and take nice long walks. But it isn´t the same as the wind cutting your cheeks when you´re sprinting about and the feeling you get after a long run and finally get to sit down. I feel that now after two miles, never mind 12. Look after your health and utilise it as much as you can!

Billy, Axarquia

I won the lottery!

That was quite the headline, I was so pleased for David only to find out he didn´t. But it got me thinking, what would you do if you did win the lottery? I think I have an idea, but I also feel like I have my own internal battle. Do I want to go mad and spend all of it… or most of it. Do I want to give it all to charity? I´m not leading a bad life at the moment. Or do I just pack everything up and call it a day, travel the world and just go on world cruises. There are people who do that you know, just do cruise to cruise and never go back ´home´ and you technically don´t need to either. You have your accommodation, you´re seeing somewhere new every day, the food is unlimited, and the service is incredible. Different shows every night, casinos for if you wanted a real wild night and you would be constantly meeting new people and experiencing new cultures! I think I have made my mind up now after writing this letter ahaha. But what would you do? Honestly, if given the chance.

With love, Patsy

Animal Allergies

You don’t understand how severe this feeling can be the itchy eyes, skin, the works. I grew up around animals and after not having been in proximity of them for so long I do now unfortunately have an allergy. I know my one will go away with time; it always does but the itchiness is something I can´t deal with, the price you pay to cuddle with cuteness.

Rose, Birmingham

