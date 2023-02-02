BREAKING UPDATE: Manchester United defender confirms shock international retirement Close
Eurovision news: First semifinal of Benidorm Fest is officially a resounding success

By Anna Ellis • 02 February 2023 • 14:55

Eurovision news: First semifinal of Benidorm Fest is officially a resounding success. Image: Benidorm City Council.

This is both in terms of audience and impact on social networks, as shown by the data released on February 1.

The hashtags #benidormfest and #benidormfest2023 reached 284.1 million and 53.9 million views on TikTok within 24 hours of the Fest. In total, that equates to 338 million.

On Twitter, the Benidorm event was in first position in the national and global trending topics with 166,204 mentions between 10:00.PM and midnight.

On Twitter, in addition to the impact in Spain (61.5 per cent), the impact registered in Spanish-speaking countries stands out, with almost 20 per cent in Argentina, 6 per cent in Mexico, or 2.6 per cent in the United States.

Continuing with the impact on social networks, it should be noted that more than 90 per cent of those who viewed or commented on them were in the age group between 18 and 34 years old, 52.9 per cent were men, and 47.1 per cent were women.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

