Everything you need to know about getting married as an expat in Spain explained

By Laura Kemp • 02 February 2023 • 10:42

Image - bedya/shutterstock

In terms of obtaining and filing all the necessary documentation, planning your Spanish wedding may take some time. Depending on the kind of ceremony you have and where it is held, the amount of bureaucracy required will also change. But it will all be worth it when you are celebrating your special day on a beach in Malaga or a private villa in Sevilla.

The Euro Weekly News has also put together this explainer guide on everything you need to know about getting married in Spain, including organising the documents and paperwork, the different types of marriages in Spain, the legal requirements and more.

Getting married is known for being one of the most exciting – yet stressful – times in our lives. There is so much to plan and think about, guests to cater to, paperwork to be filled out, fees to be paid and venues to be booked.

Lots of people have exchanged their vows in a foreign country like Spain, but finding out all of the details and requirements needed can be a daunting task. Luckily, we have gathered all the information you will need if you are planning a wedding in Spain, so all you need to worry about is enjoying the most important day of your life!

What types of marriages are possible in Spain?

In Spain, there are essentially two types of weddings:

Civil unions

Couples may lawfully wed in Spain without a religious ceremony. A civil marriage can be performed by the Mayor or a delegated council member in the town hall, the district court (Juzgado), or civil registry office (Registro Civil).

Religious union

In Spain, a couple can marry in a Roman Catholic, Protestant, Jewish, or Muslim ceremony without going through a civil ceremony. The marriage must be performed by a licenced marriage officer and registered with the civil authorities.

Gay marriage in Spain

In Spain, same-sex couples have a choice between a civil union and a civil partnership. They do not, however, receive the same rights or advantages from a civil partnership as they would from a civil marriage. It’s also important to keep in mind that a same-sex marriage that is legalised in Spain might not be accepted in a nation that forbids gay marriage.

Same-sex marriage was legalised in Spain in 2005, giving the same rights to all married couples regardless of sexual orientation. Despite strong opposition from the Catholic authorities, 66 per cent of Spaniards voted in favour of the law. This rose to a huge 75 per cent after the passing of the law. Today, Spain remains one of the most LGBT+ friendly countries in the world and offers a diverse and welcoming scene for everyone.

Civil partnerships in Spain

This is a legal partnership between two people who live together and share a household but are not married. It is also known as a civil union (Pareja de Hecho). A notary or your local Registry of Unmarried Stable Partnerships can help you make the arrangements (Registro de Parejas de Hecho).

In Spain, there are regional laws governing civil unions. You must confirm the exact criteria with your autonomous community. However, in general, anyone in Spain can register a civil partnership as long as they fulfil the following conditions:

They are over 18 years old or are an emancipated minor (16 and above).

They are single and not married. If you have registered your civil union and want to get married, you must dissolve the civil relationship before you get married.

At least one person within the couple must be registered in the autonomous community where the union will be registered.

They can demonstrate a minimum period of joint cohabitation. This changes from region to region, however, both partners must be registered at the same address.

Legal requirements for getting married in Spain

Depending on your civil status, your country of citizenship, and the location you reside in, different laws apply to registering marriages in different parts of Spain. Having said that, both parties must be at least 18 years old in order to get married in Spain.

Additionally, one of the partners must be a citizen of Spain or must have lived there for at least the previous two years and be able to provide a Padron (Certificado de Empadronamiento, or “Padron”) as proof of residency.

Additionally, the couple will have to show documentation proving their legal right to wed. A certificate of no impediment is what it’s called (Certificado de No Impedimento). You might need to receive this from your home country’s government if you aren’t Spanish.

Paperwork and documentation needed to get married in Spain

The following documentation is normally required in order to be married in Spain, and they must be translated into Spanish:

Birth certificate in extended form, notarised and translated into Spanish.

Valid passport and at least four copies.

A declaration of marital status (Certificado de Estado Civil).

Certificate of No Impediment (Certificado de No Impedimento), obtainable from the registrar office of the home nation.

If applicable, divorce certificates (Certificados de Divorcio).

Town Hall Registration Certificate in Spanish (Padron, Certificado de Empadronamiento).

Print three copies of the Extranieria application form. Fill out the Extranjeria form, then submit it to the local police station. Don’t forget to bring your passport and a copy of it!

Although arrangements for a civil wedding can differ across the autonomous communities, it typically takes from 30 days to four months.

Added paperwork for a Catholic wedding

You will also need to produce documentation of your religious background in order to have a Catholic wedding in Spain, such as baptismal certificates and a letter from the parish priest. The baptismal certificate must be issued and authenticated by the issuing Bishopric up to six months before your wedding. It must be accompanied by a translation into Spanish.

A “Freedom to Marry” letter from your parish priest, which certifies that you have completed the premarital course requirements, may also be required.

In Spain, planning a Catholic wedding typically takes 30 to 50 days.

How to arrange a wedding in Spain step by step

No matter how big or small your wedding is, you will need to follow some or all of these steps. If you don’t speak Spanish, we advise either hiring a Spanish solicitor or getting someone who speaks Spanish to help you with all of the paperwork so that the process runs smoothly.

Apply for a marriage license

Regardless of the type of ceremony you want, you must first apply for a certificate granting permission to marry (Certificado de Capacidad Matrimonial) at your local Civil Registry Office. The legal requirements for getting married in Spain vary depending on the ceremony type you want to have. The Certificado de Capacidad Matrimonial must be obtained from the embassy or consulate of your native country if you are not Spanish.

When you apply for your marriage at the registrar’s office, remember to carry a photocopy of your passport and the other paperwork. You must bring one of your two witnesses, who must also have identification. After processing your information, the authorities will register you on their database. The declaration of intention to marry is then posted for 21 days on their office’s public notice board. You can phone the office to schedule an interview after 10 days; this is a step in the marriage application procedure.

You should check with your local diocese in advance since if you are having a religious wedding, the church officials may want to handle this application process on your behalf. All non-citizens must also submit a few particular documents to the diocese’s bishop in order to obtain special permission to wed in a religious ceremony. You should try to send all of your paperwork to the church at least two months before your wedding date because this could take up to four weeks to process.

Attend the interview

You can call to schedule an interview session after the 10-day period has passed. Both applicants are required to appear at separate town hall interviews and respond to a range of questions. This is done to ascertain the legitimacy of the partnership and make sure the partners are legitimate candidates.

If the marriage application is accepted as legitimate, the union will be officially recognised either through the local Spanish consulate or directly in Spain’s central registration. After that, the wedding can proceed.

Just be aware that the wait time for an appointment could be up to six weeks. In light of this, you should start this process as soon as you can to prevent postponing your special day.

Plan your wedding

Planning your big day is quite straightforward once the legal process is taken care of, similar to other Western nations. Some couples decide to work with a wedding planner to reduce the stress associated with planning their special day. Many people also join neighbourhood Facebook groups to gather suggestions and guidance from people who have had firsthand experience getting married in Spain.

Register your marriage certificate

The official who performed the ceremony will register the marriage with the Civil Registry, and civil marriages are legally binding immediately after the ceremony. The Spanish Ministry of Justice will provide you with a marriage certificate and a Libro de Familia (family book) after the wedding. This includes stamped copies of the marriage, childbirth, and other events.

After a religious wedding, you must submit the marriage documents for legalisation to your neighbourhood Civil Registry Office within a week.

Two to three weeks after the notary forms and registers the union, civil partnerships are entered into the Civil Registry. Once you have turned in all the papers, they will start doing this right away.

The cost of getting married in Spain

The average cost of a wedding in Spain was €22,000 in 2021. However, it goes without saying that the price of your Spanish wedding will vary depending on a number of elements, including the ceremony style you like, the venue, and the number of guests. As a result, the final price can vary between €12,000 and €32,000 in total.

The following is a breakdown of wedding expenses to take into account:

Administration fees

Civil marriage can cost between €400 and €3,000. The location may charge a combined fee for the wedding and reception. You will also need to find chairs (costing between €4 and €25 each), a car to deliver the chairs, and an officiant (costing between €300 and €600).

can cost between €400 and €3,000. The location may charge a combined fee for the wedding and reception. You will also need to find chairs (costing between €4 and €25 each), a car to deliver the chairs, and an officiant (costing between €300 and €600). Catholic church weddings cost between €300 and €700 for the church and €250 to €350 for the priest.

cost between €300 and €700 for the church and €250 to €350 for the priest. The consular document costs up to €150 to prove there is no legal obstacle to your marriage in Spain.

costs up to €150 to prove there is no legal obstacle to your marriage in Spain. Apostille stamps are normally priced between €15 and €20 per document.

Venue fees

A luxurious venue can cost about €20,000 (including ceremony fees, catering for 80 to 100 guests, a band or DJ, and an open bar for two hours).

can cost about €20,000 (including ceremony fees, catering for 80 to 100 guests, a band or DJ, and an open bar for two hours). Wedding packages at an all-inclusive hotel costs roughly €160 per person.

at an all-inclusive hotel costs roughly €160 per person. A small property with 20 guests (with enough for a garden ceremony) costs about €3,000.

with 20 guests (with enough for a garden ceremony) costs about €3,000. Catering costs roughly €150 per person (price includes linen, cutlery, crockery, staff and equipment).

Off-season venue rentals can be up to €1,000 less expensive, and having your wedding on a weekday can save you 20 per cent to 40 per cent.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.