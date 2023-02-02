It’ll cost you if you return an online purchase to Zara

By Linda Hall • 02 February 2023 • 11:13

ZARA: Starting to charge for online returns Photo credit: zara.net

SPANISH shoppers who buy online from Zara must now pay if they want to return a purchase.

“Returns after February 1 will cost €1.95, deducted from the amount reimbursed,” the Zara webpage explained.

This applies only to postal returns, as no charge is made for items bought online if they are taken to a Zara outlet in the same region or country.

Referring to the returns policy, Oscar Garcia Maceiras, CEO of parent company Inditex, said that this had been “well-received” in other countries, with “absolutely no impact on sales.

