By Matthew Roscoe • 02 February 2023 • 13:38

Chechen rebel leader Ramzan Kadyrov appoints 26-year-old nephew as Deputy Prime Minister of Chechnya. Image: Kadyrov/VK

THE leader of the Chechen rebels, Ramzan Kadyrov, has appointed his 26-year-old nephew as Chechnya’s Deputy Prime Minister, as reported on Thursday, February 2.

The nephew of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, 26-year-old Khamzat Kadyrov, has been appointed as Chechen Deputy Prime Minister.

Ramzan held a meeting with the government of the region and introduced Khamzat Kadyrov as the new “Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Property and Land Relations of the Chechen Republic.”

“Khamzat is a talented and executive leader. He proved this by achieving high results in previous positions in state authorities and local self-government. I wished I wish him success in his new position,” Kadyrov wrote on Vkontakte.

According to Russian news outlet RIA, Khamzat Kadyrov graduated from the Khafiz school in 2012, after which he was appointed director of the Khafiz school in the family village of Akhmat-Yurt named after Zelimkhan Kadyrov (Ramzan Kadyrov’s older brother).

In 2017, he graduated from the Faculty of Public Administration of Chechen State University.

He has reportedly held leadership positions in the region, including the position of assistant to the head of Chechnya, head of the administration of the Kurchaloevsky municipal district, minister of physical culture and sports of Chechnya, and head of the secretariat of Chechnya.

The news of Khamzat Kadyrov’s appointment as Chechnya’s Deputy Prime Minister comes after Ramzan installed another one of his nephews as the new ‘supervisor’ of the occupied city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region back in December 2022.

According to reports at the time, Kadyrov sent his nephew Khasan Ibragimov to the occupied part of Ukraine’s south in order to control Russian-appointed “heads”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.