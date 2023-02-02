By Matthew Roscoe • 02 February 2023 • 12:30

BREAKING: Top Manchester United defender set to announce shock international retirement. Image: Tatohra/Shutterstock.com

A CURRENT Manchester United defender is reportedly set to announce his shock international retirement on Thursday, February 2.

Manchester United defender Raphaël Varane is to announce his international retirement at the age of 29, according to reports from France.

The French international, who was part of France’s World Cup win in 2018, is reportedly considering retirement from the international setup, according to Le Parisien.

The 29-year-old, who joined the Premier League club from Spanish giants Real Madrid, is reportedly keen on spending more time with his family after failing to lift the World Cup in Qatar.

France narrowly lost out to Argentina on penalties after a pulsating final in Qatar back in December 2022.

However, Varane has suffered multiple injuries in recent years and has frustrated fans of the Old Trafford club with his time spend on the treatment table.

Interestingly, when fit, the Frenchman has been able to strike up a great centre-back partnership with Argentinian Lisandro Martínez for ten Hag’s team.

The news of the Manchester United defender’s possible retirement comes after Hugo Lloris and Steve Mandanda, two other 2018 world champions, recently retired from the French side.

