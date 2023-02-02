NatWest chief Alison West fails to appear before Treasury select committee

By Linda Hall • 02 February 2023 • 16:06
ALISON ROSE: Ignored Treasury select committee date
Photo credit: NatWest
DAME ALISON ROSE, NatWest’s CEO, was accused of avoiding scrutiny by failing to appear before the Treasury select committee on January 21
The UK’s four biggest bank chiefs were called to explain savings rates, as politicians believe that lenders are procrastinating over an increase while passing on higher mortgage and other costs.
Lloyds CEO Charlie Nunn and HSBC head Ian Stuart agreed to attend, while Barclays will send Matt Hammerstein, CEO of Barclays UK, since Vencat, the group’s chief executive is receiving cancer treatment.
The taxpayer still owns 46 per cent of NatWest, but Rose claimed she was too busy to attend although insiders predict she will finally appear to silence her critics.
