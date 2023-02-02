Price hike for domestic water in England and Wales next April

By Linda Hall • 02 February 2023 • 12:05
WATER BILLS: Rising by 7.5 per cent in England and Wales in April
Photo credit: Pixabay/Miriamsfotos
A normal household’s annual bill could set them back around £448 (€502), with customers paying an average £31 (€34.7) more than in 2021.
Consumer groups warned that the increase would adversely affect households when one in five already found it difficult to pay their bills.
Water UK argued that the rise for most customers would still be below inflation, maintaining that in real terms, bills were lower than 10 years ago.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
