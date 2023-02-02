Puzzle Solutions Edition 1961

By Marcos • 02 February 2023 • 9:38

WORD SPIRAL

1 Boar; 2 Roam; 3 Mime; 4 Eton; 5 Nest; 6 Tend; 7 Drum; 8 Miff; 9 Frog; 10 Gobi; 11 Itch; 12 Help; 13 Poem; 14 Miss; 15 Snag; 16 Gala. MELANIE

QUICK QUIZ

1 Saudi Arabia; 2 10 cm; 3 Pakistan; 4 Edmund Spenser; 5 Douglas Fairbanks; 6 Arthur Balfour; 7 Joan Baez; 8 Facsimile; 9 Othello; 10 Baulk line.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Agreed; 8 Tomato; 10 Tsarina; 11 Nouns; 12 Ebon; 13 Anvil; 17 Waits; 18 Ruin; 22 Craft; 23 Oneself; 24 Railed; 25 Repair.

Down: 1 Earthed; 2 Creator; 3 Denim; 4 Hobnail; 5 Vague; 6 House; 9 Carnation; 14 Tastier; 15 Numeral; 16 Uniform; 19 Acorn; 20 Sadie; 21 Seven.

QUICK

Across: 1 Black; 6 Alpha; 9 Hirsute; 10 Solid; 11 Event; 12 Belly; 13 Harpoon; 15 Let; 17 Ahoy; 18 Severe; 19 Super; 20 Kiosks; 22 Sand; 24 Sot; 25 Tackles; 26 Plain; 27 Vital; 28 Twirl; 29 Referee; 30 Beard; 31 Arrow.

Down: 2 Loofah; 3 Chirpy; 4 Kid; 5 Ashen; 6 Atelier; 7 Levy; 8 Hinder; 12 Bogus; 13 Hacks; 14 Robot; 15 Legal; 16 Tends; 18 Sedan; 19 Skilled; 21 Iodine; 22 Skewer; 23 Near to; 25 Tired; 26 Parr; 28 Tea.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Come back, 7 Skate, 8 Spaghetti, 9 Ave, 10 Olor, 11 Montar, 13 Listen, 14 Perfil, 17 Mayors, 18 Knit, 20 Tia, 22 Radiators, 23 Cheek, 24 Generous.

Down: 1 Costo, 2 Meadows, 3 Búho, 4 Cotton, 5 Bañar, 6 Perejil, 7 Sixteen, 12 New York, 13 Lettuce, 15 Fangoso, 16 Bridge, 17 Marea, 19 Tisis, 21 Bate.

NONAGRAM

abet, abut, baht, bane, bare, barn, bate, bath, bean, bear, beat, beau, bent, beta, beth, brae, bran, brat, brut, bunt, burn, burr, herb, tabu, tuba, tube, barer, barre, bathe, beaut, berth, brant, brent, brunt, brute, buret, burnt, rebut, rehab, tuber, unbar, urban, banter, barren, barter, bather, bertha, breath, bunter, burner, butane, turban, urbane, burthen, urbaner, HEARTBURN

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE