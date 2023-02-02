Puzzle Solutions Edition 1961

By Marcos • 02 February 2023 • 9:38
1 Boar; 2 Roam; 3 Mime; 4 Eton; 5 Nest; 6 Tend; 7 Drum; 8 Miff; 9 Frog; 10 Gobi; 11 Itch; 12 Help; 13 Poem; 14 Miss; 15 Snag; 16 Gala. MELANIE
1 Saudi Arabia; 2 10 cm; 3 Pakistan; 4 Edmund Spenser; 5 Douglas Fairbanks; 6 Arthur Balfour; 7 Joan Baez; 8 Facsimile; 9 Othello; 10 Baulk line.
Across: 7 Agreed; 8 Tomato; 10 Tsarina; 11 Nouns; 12 Ebon; 13 Anvil; 17 Waits; 18 Ruin; 22 Craft; 23 Oneself; 24 Railed; 25 Repair.
Down: 1 Earthed; 2 Creator; 3 Denim; 4 Hobnail; 5 Vague; 6 House; 9 Carnation; 14 Tastier; 15 Numeral; 16 Uniform; 19 Acorn; 20 Sadie; 21 Seven.
Across: 1 Black; 6 Alpha; 9 Hirsute; 10 Solid; 11 Event; 12 Belly; 13 Harpoon; 15 Let; 17 Ahoy; 18 Severe; 19 Super; 20 Kiosks; 22 Sand; 24 Sot; 25 Tackles; 26 Plain; 27 Vital; 28 Twirl; 29 Referee; 30 Beard; 31 Arrow.
Down: 2 Loofah; 3 Chirpy; 4 Kid; 5 Ashen; 6 Atelier; 7 Levy; 8 Hinder; 12 Bogus; 13 Hacks; 14 Robot; 15 Legal; 16 Tends; 18 Sedan; 19 Skilled; 21 Iodine; 22 Skewer; 23 Near to; 25 Tired; 26 Parr; 28 Tea.
Across: 1 Come back, 7 Skate, 8 Spaghetti, 9 Ave, 10 Olor, 11 Montar, 13 Listen, 14 Perfil, 17 Mayors, 18 Knit, 20 Tia, 22 Radiators, 23 Cheek, 24 Generous.
Down: 1 Costo, 2 Meadows, 3 Búho, 4 Cotton, 5 Bañar, 6 Perejil, 7 Sixteen, 12 New York, 13 Lettuce, 15 Fangoso, 16 Bridge, 17 Marea, 19 Tisis, 21 Bate.
abet, abut, baht, bane, bare, barn, bate, bath, bean, bear, beat, beau, bent, beta, beth, brae, bran, brat, brut, bunt, burn, burr, herb, tabu, tuba, tube, barer, barre, bathe, beaut, berth, brant, brent, brunt, brute, buret, burnt, rebut, rehab, tuber, unbar, urban, banter, barren, barter, bather, bertha, breath, bunter, burner, butane, turban, urbane, burthen, urbaner, HEARTBURN
EASY
HARD
