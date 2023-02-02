BREAKING: Beyoncé coming to UK, US and Spain in 2023 as singer announces Renaissance tour dates Close
Puzzle Solutions Edition 1961

By Marcos • 02 February 2023 • 9:38

WORD SPIRAL

1 Boar; 2 Roam; 3 Mime; 4 Eton; 5 Nest; 6 Tend; 7 Drum; 8 Miff; 9 Frog; 10 Gobi; 11 Itch; 12 Help; 13 Poem; 14 Miss; 15 Snag; 16 Gala. MELANIE

QUICK QUIZ

1 Saudi Arabia; 2 10 cm; 3 Pakistan; 4 Edmund Spenser; 5 Douglas Fairbanks; 6 Arthur Balfour; 7 Joan Baez; 8 Facsimile; 9 Othello; 10 Baulk line.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Agreed; 8 Tomato; 10 Tsarina; 11 Nouns; 12 Ebon; 13 Anvil; 17 Waits; 18 Ruin; 22 Craft; 23 Oneself; 24 Railed; 25 Repair.
Down: 1 Earthed; 2 Creator; 3 Denim; 4 Hobnail; 5 Vague; 6 House; 9 Carnation; 14 Tastier; 15 Numeral; 16 Uniform; 19 Acorn; 20 Sadie; 21 Seven.

QUICK

Across: 1 Black; 6 Alpha; 9 Hirsute; 10 Solid; 11 Event; 12 Belly; 13 Harpoon; 15 Let; 17 Ahoy; 18 Severe; 19 Super; 20 Kiosks; 22 Sand; 24 Sot; 25 Tackles; 26 Plain; 27 Vital; 28 Twirl; 29 Referee; 30 Beard; 31 Arrow.
Down: 2 Loofah; 3 Chirpy; 4 Kid; 5 Ashen; 6 Atelier; 7 Levy; 8 Hinder; 12 Bogus; 13 Hacks; 14 Robot; 15 Legal; 16 Tends; 18 Sedan; 19 Skilled; 21 Iodine; 22 Skewer; 23 Near to; 25 Tired; 26 Parr; 28 Tea.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Come back, 7 Skate, 8 Spaghetti, 9 Ave, 10 Olor, 11 Montar, 13 Listen, 14 Perfil, 17 Mayors, 18 Knit, 20 Tia, 22 Radiators, 23 Cheek, 24 Generous.
Down: 1 Costo, 2 Meadows, 3 Búho, 4 Cotton, 5 Bañar, 6 Perejil, 7 Sixteen, 12 New York, 13 Lettuce, 15 Fangoso, 16 Bridge, 17 Marea, 19 Tisis, 21 Bate.

NONAGRAM

abet, abut, baht, bane, bare, barn, bate, bath, bean, bear, beat, beau, bent, beta, beth, brae, bran, brat, brut, bunt, burn, burr, herb, tabu, tuba, tube, barer, barre, bathe, beaut, berth, brant, brent, brunt, brute, buret, burnt, rebut, rehab, tuber, unbar, urban, banter, barren, barter, bather, bertha, breath, bunter, burner, butane, turban, urbane, burthen, urbaner, HEARTBURN

SUDOKU

EASY

easy sudoku 1961

HARD

hard sudoku 1961

GOGEN

gogen 1961

 

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 1961

