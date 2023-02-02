Should I get divorced in Spain?

By Marisa Moreno • 02 February 2023 • 9:00

The other day I was driving back from the office, and I was listening to a well known radio station and there was an advert saying something like get divorced in the UK not Spain as it’s easier.

Well as a lawyer this made me think. Well, yes if you both consent and you’re from the United Kingdom then why not? The only caveat I would put on this is remember that now the United Kingdom has left the EU post Brexit it is much more difficult to enforce an order made by a UK court in Spain. If you have a good relationship with your soon to be ex, then choose this route.

Now on to the messy contested divorcees and I’ve seen a huge number in the last 34 years.

Depending on whom I represent and what assets they have and where they are located it could be much better to get divorced in Spain. Why is that? Well Spanish legal fees are cheaper and in some circumstances one party could be awarded significantly less than they would be awarded by a UK court.

So you’re considering getting divorced or you find yourself on the receiving end of a divorce petition here in Spain get in touch with one of our English speaking Spanish qualified lawyers.

