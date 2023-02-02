Simon Cowell set on fire during a stunt

By Imran Khan • 02 February 2023 • 8:42

Simon Cowell set on fire during stunt. Photo by DFree Shutterstock.com

Britain´s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell reportedly set on fire while filming a stunt on the show

Simon Cowell was set on fire while filming a terrifying stunt during an audition in London for Britain’s Got Talent.

The 63-year-old judge was taken on the stage by the contestant who was a magician, as he started preparing for his act in the show.

He then covered the head of Cowell with a hood, and as per the Mirror, lighter fluid was poured on all over it.

The magician then locked Cowell´s head inside a box that has an opening on the front for the audience to see.

Then in a shocking move, he dropped flames into the box and Cowell´s head went up in flames, as the other judges and audience were left in shock.

A statement by an onlooker present on the set said, “The audience screamed, judges were out of their seats screaming, everyone was totally stunned”.

It added, “The flames were put out and Simon got up looking a bit shell-shocked while the rest of the judges breathed a sigh of relief as he returned to the panel.”

Following the dangerous stunt, Cowell said, ‘I could feel liquid being poured on me but I had no idea it was lighter fluid!’

