Outrage as Rishi Sunak throws ‘100 days in office’ gala amid cost of living crisis

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak addressed a gala dinner of his Conservatives marking 100 days in office as economic uncertainty and high inflation rates loom across the UK

Amid major unrest across the country following the pay hike strikes by teachers and civil workers, as well as rising inflation, UK prime minister, addressed a gala dinner of his Conservative party members on the night of Wednesday, February 1.

According to Bloomberg, the event had been organised to reassure his party about improving his electoral prospects.

This comes at a time when most polls suggest a general election defeat for the conservative next year.

As per forecasts by the International Monetary Fund, the UK faces “the bleakest two years of any major industrial nation”, which means that Sunak has his work cut out in order to prove that his government can be trusted with the country´s economy.

Earlier Sunak had pledged to halve the inflation in the country, boost growth and reduce the national debt during a new year’s speech.

But as he completes 100 days in office, his tenure has been marked by strikes and scandals.

Despite such uncertainty looming over the future of the UK and the conservative party, Sunak decided to mark his 100 days in office by attending and speaking at a ‘glitzy event’ organised to celebrate 100 years of the backbench 1992 Committee.

Tory MPs and business leaders were reported to have met before the black-tie event at a private member´s club in west London to assess Sunak´s performance since he took office and also discussed where all changes need to be introduced.

