The Sandbox (SAND) to release Game Maker 0.8, and investors showing interest in Eos (EOS) Yield+, while Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) offers lucrative returns

By EWN • 02 February 2023 • 10:30

The cryptocurrency market is growing fast with hundreds of cryptocurrencies being created every day. While some may have a promising future, others will likely go nowhere. Keeping track of the market’s daily movements is necessary to avoid missing good crypto investments. Today we will take a look at recent happenings of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a new promising crypto project, The Sandbox (SAND), and Eos (EOS). Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has posted a growth of 1400% in its presale.

Though The Sandbox (SAND) Is 3.18% down, gamers are excited about its game release

The Sandbox (SAND) announced the release of its new multiplayer game, Game Maker 0.8. Community users have shown excitement about the game’s new features since the news got viral on twitter. Posts where The Sandbox (SAND) shared details of Game Maker 0.8 have been retweeted multiple times.

The game will have better visual effects, new lighting, and audio and video streaming. As per The Sandbox (SAND), it will also support wearables and equipment in social hubs. People can get a glimpse of the game by visiting a video shared on The Sandbox’s (SAND) official Twitter account.

Players will be able to interact, compete, and play with each other. The Sandbox (SAND) states that Game Maker 0.8 will include multiplayer races and obstacle courses.

The Sandbox (SAND) users will have to win action-packed levels to get rewards. The Sandbox (SAND) investors are hoping for a price rise after the game’s release. Presently, The Sandbox (SAND) is going downtown in price charts. Its live price is $0.42, which is 3.22% down, at the time of writing.

Eos (EOS) gains investors’ attention through its liquidity incentive program but is 1.04% down

Eos (EOS) blockchain connected with EOS Network Foundation (ENF) to open registrations for the Yield+ incentive program a few months back. Since then, Eos (EOS) pools have experienced an increase in locked values. It quickly went from 94.71 EOS to 102.18 EOS. Though it initially resulted in a spike in Eos (EOS) token prices, however, currently, it is 1.04% down from 24 hours.

Yield+ is a liquidity incentive and reward program that attracts DeFi apps to provide returns to app users. The Eos (EOS) incentive service competes with top DeFi competitors to fetch returns for users.

The Eos (EOS) community hoped to see a boost in TVL (Total Value Locked) with the launch of the incentive program. However, real growth was seen after reward activation. which was beneficial for Eos (EOS) investors. Moreover, an Eos (EOS) hard fork was announced after the program launch.

The live price of Eos (EOS) is $0.88, and the chart shows a downturn. However, the Eos (EOS) community is still optimistic about gaining returns from the liquidity incentive in future.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) gives Millionaire-making returns

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is the first blockchain platform that simplifies the procedures of the venture capital and crowdfunding industries. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) mints NFTs, which represent equity in growing startups. On the platform, investors can invest in growth-oriented early-stage startups by buying equity-backed fractional NFTs.

With Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), investors and fund-seeking companies can gain big. The platform has an investment tool named NFTs-as-service (NFTaas), making the investment process easier and less expensive for startups. With NFTaas, companies can issue equity-backed NFTs to investors to raise capital. Thus, the platform helps growing businesses reach out to more investors.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) allows individuals to invest in start-ups with a modest amount. On Orbeon Protocol, investors get to make an investment in emerging startups for as low as $1. The platform has also introduced a mechanism to protect investors from financial losses. It has set up a “Fill or Kill” safety mechanism ensuring that small and retail investors get their money back if the fund-seeking startups fall through the fundraising process before raising the minimum required capital. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) also promises to list only real-world growing companies that are thoroughly vetted.

The platform’s ecosystem is made up of four components – Orbeon Exchange, Orbeon Wallet, Orbeon Swap, and Metaverse. ORBN will act as a governance and transactional token for the Orbeon ecosystem. Additionally, ORBN token holders will get several benefits, including voting rights, discounts on trading fees, and cashback rewards. Orbeon Protocol has ended the first four stages of its presale phase with exemplary growth. The fifth stage is soaring higher than previous stages as demand for ORBN tokens from crypto investors across the world has increased. ORBN tokens, which had a price tag of $0.004 in the first phase, are now available to purchase at $0.06. Experts predict Orbeon Protocol will rise by another 6000% before the end of its presale phase, and mount to $0.24 soon.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido